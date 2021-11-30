Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored 204 runs in the match

First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong (day five): Bangladesh: 330 & 157 (Das 59; Shaheen 5-32) Pakistan: 286 & 203-2 (Abid 91, Shafique 73) Pakistan won by eight wickets Scorecard

Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh on day five of the first Test in Chittagong.

Needing 202 to win, Pakistan resumed on 109-0 but lost Abdullah Shafique for 73 and his fellow opener Abid Ali for 91.

However, Azhar Ali and captain Babar Azam finished unbeaten on 24 and 13 respectively as Pakistan won before lunch to lead the two-Test series.

The win takes Pakistan to second in the current World Test Championship table, which runs until January 2023.

Pakistan had a 46-run deficit after the first innings despite Abid, who now averages 49.60 in Tests, making 113.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi recorded match figures of 7-102 and right-arm quick Hassan Ali 7-103.

The defeat means that Bangladesh have only won two Tests since 2019, with both wins coming against Zimbabwe. They have lost 10 Tests and drawn one against other nations.

The second Test starts in Mirpur on Saturday.