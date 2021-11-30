Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Smith hit 40 first-class centuries during his playing career

Northamptonshire have named Ben Smith as their new batting coach.

The 49-year-old scored more than 29,500 runs in all formats during a 20-year career in which he played for Leicestershire and Worcestershire.

He helped Leicestershire win the County Championship in 1996 and later skippered Worcestershire for two years.

Smith joined the coaching team for Ireland in 2017 and Northants head coach John Sadler said he was the "standout candidate" for the role.