There was more frustration for England on Wednesday with their four-day intra-squad warm-up match still to get under way after two days because of rain.

No play was possible on the scheduled second day in Brisbane, with day one having also been washed out.

England's Ashes squad will be restricted to an optional indoor training session later in the day.

There is a slightly improved forecast for the last two days of their final practice match before the Ashes series.

England have only had 29 overs of match practice on the tour so far with the opening Ashes Test set to begin in Brisbane on 8 December.