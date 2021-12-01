Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Oval Invincibles won the inaugural women's Hundred title

Salary bands have been increased for players in next summer's Hundred tournaments - with men earning up to 25% more and women's pay doubled.

"Significant" investment has been made in the women's competition, with the top salary band increasing from £15,000 to £31,250.

In the men's competition, salaries have returned to pre-Covid levels after they were reduced by 20% in 2021.

Men's players can earn up to £125,000 - plus a £10,000 bonus for captains.

"Salaries in the Hundred women's competition have more than doubled ahead of the second year of the competition," said an ECB spokesperson.

"We're proud to be significantly increasing our investment in women's salaries, we believe this is a step in the right direction as we grow the women's game and are committed to our ongoing support of the Hundred women's competition."

After being delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the inaugural Hundred tournaments took place in July and August 2021.

Southern Brave won the men's title, while Oval Invincibles were crowned women's champions.