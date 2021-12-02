Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes has not played a Test for England since the final Test against India in Ahmedabad in March

Ben Stokes took two wickets on his return to action as England finally began their last Ashes warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane.

The all-rounder dismissed Zak Crawley for 45 and Chris Woakes for 13 in claiming 2-31 from 10 overs.

It was Stokes' first appearance since he took a break from cricket in July to protect his mental wellbeing.

The Lions closed on 226-4 external-link at the Ian Healy Oval, the first two days of the four-day match having been washed out.

Alex Lees made 37, James Bracey 34 and Tom Abell 32 - all retired hurt to allow others batting practice - while England captain Joe Root and Liam Norwell took a wicket apiece.

Stokes was part of the England side for the opening three-day tour game external-link , but did not take to the field as only 29 overs were possible because of rain.

The five-Test Ashes series against Australia begins on Wednesday at the Gabba.