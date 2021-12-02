Ashes: Ben Stokes takes two wickets in England warm-up match
Ben Stokes took two wickets on his return to action as England finally began their last Ashes warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane.
The all-rounder dismissed Zak Crawley for 45 and Chris Woakes for 13 in claiming 2-31 from 10 overs.
It was Stokes' first appearance since he took a break from cricket in July to protect his mental wellbeing.
The Lions closed on 226-4 at the Ian Healy Oval, the first two days of the four-day match having been washed out.
Alex Lees made 37, James Bracey 34 and Tom Abell 32 - all retired hurt to allow others batting practice - while England captain Joe Root and Liam Norwell took a wicket apiece.
Stokes was part of the England side for the opening three-day tour game, but did not take to the field as only 29 overs were possible because of rain.
The five-Test Ashes series against Australia begins on Wednesday at the Gabba.
