Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell made just four before being bowled

Big Bash League, Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney Sixers 213-4 (20 overs): Philippe 83 (47), Henriques 76* (38); Couch 2-36 Melbourne Stars 61 (11.1 overs): Nevill 18 (14); O'Keefe 4-14, Abbott 3-14 Sydney Sixers won by 152 runs Scorecard

Defending champions Sydney Sixers kicked off this year's Big Bash League tournament with an emphatic 152-run win over Melbourne Stars.

Sixers posted 213-4 - their highest score ever - with Josh Philippe making 83 off 47 balls and Moises Henriques an unbeaten 76 from 38 deliveries.

In reply Stars collapsed to a woeful 61 all out, with Peter Nevill making 18.

Steve O'Keefe took 4-14 and Sean Abbott 3-14 as Stars were bowled out in 11.1 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England's James Vince made a 29-ball 44 for Sixers, while Chris Jordan and Tom Curran took 0-15 and 1-9 with the ball respectively.

Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke made just one in Stars' reply.

There are 15 English players signed up for this year's tournament, which runs until 28 January, with 61 matches in total.

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary of Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat from 08:00 GMT on Monday, 6 December on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Future games will be available via the BBC Sport Live Guide.