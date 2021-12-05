Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took 4-106 in India's second innings to go with his 10-119 in the first

Second Test, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (day three of five) India 325 & 276-7 dec (Agarwal 62; Patel 4-106) New Zealand 62 & 140-5 (Mitchell 60; Ashwin 3-27) India need five wickets to win and New Zealand 400 more runs Scorecard

India need five New Zealand wickets to win the second Test and series after dominating day three in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli's side moved from 69-0 overnight to 276-7 before declaring to leave the Kiwis a nominal 540 to win.

Mayank Agarwal made 62, while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel - who took 10-119 in the first innings - claimed 4-106.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-27, as World Test champions New Zealand closed on 140-5 with Henry Nicholls on 36 and Rachin Ravindra two.

India batted until just before tea, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill both making 47.

Ashwin had stand-in captain Tom Latham trapped lbw before the interval, before Will Young and Ross Taylor - playing an ambitious slog sweep - were dismissed to leave New Zealand 55-3.

Daryl Mitchell played beautifully to make 60, but he was caught on the cover boundary, before wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was run out without scoring.

The two-Test series is currently level at 0-0, after New Zealand batted the whole of day five to earn a draw in the first game.

New Zealand are the current World Test champions after beating India in the final in Southampton in June.