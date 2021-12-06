Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India were beaten by New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton in June

Second Test, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (day four of five) India 325 (Agarwal 150, Patel 10-119) & 276-7 dec (Agarwal 62; Patel 4-106) New Zealand 62 (Ashwin 4-8) & 167 (Mitchell 60; Ashwin 4-34, J Yadav 4-49) India won by 372 runs Scorecard

India wrapped up a crushing 372-run win over New Zealand with five sessions to spare in the second Test to complete a 1-0 series victory.

Resuming on 140-5 in pursuit of a nominal 540 in Mumbai, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 as the last five wickets fell for five runs in 30 balls.

Jayant Yadav, playing his first Test since 2017, took four wickets on Monday to finish with 4-49 while fellow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 4-34 - and a remarkable 8-42 in the match.

New Zealand never came close to repeating their achievement in the first Test, when they batted out the final day to earn a draw, nine wickets down.

Jayant had Rachin Ravindra caught at slip before dismissing Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee without scoring.

He then had Will Somerville taken at short leg, and Ashwin had Henry Nicholls stumped for 44 to wrap up victory.

The game will be best remembered for New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel becoming the third man to take 10 wickets in a Test innings.