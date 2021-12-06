Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alfonso Thomas joined Hampshire as assistant coach in early 2019

Hampshire have confirmed assistant coach Alfonso Thomas will leave the county at the end of the year.

Former Somerset seamer Thomas, 44, was appointed in February 2019 alongside Jimmy Adams to assist first team manager Adrian Birrell.

"We've all enjoyed working with Alfonso and he's had a positive impact on the playing group in his time here," director of cricket Giles White said.

"I know the bowlers in particular have really benefited from his input."