Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's all-time leading run-scorer Paul Stirling in action against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup

Ireland's World Cup Super League series with the West Indies will begin on 8 January at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The four-match series will consist of three one-day fixtures and a one-off T20 international.

The one-day encounters will take place on 8, 11 and 14 January with the T20 scheduled for 16 January.

It will be Ireland's second full tour to the West Indies after the hosts completed a 3-0 win in the one-day series in January 2020.

Cricket Ireland says a warm-up match prior to the first ODI will be announced "in due course".

The series will follow Ireland becoming the first Full Member nation to tour the United States in a five-match series over the Christmas period.

Ireland have won just four of their 15 World Cup Super League games so far having played three-match series against England, Afghanistan, the Netherlands, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"We are pleased to be returning to the Caribbean where we have so many great memories," said Cricket Ireland high performance director Richard Holdsworth.

"The World Cup Super League is a crucial set of fixtures for Ireland as we attempt to qualify for the next Cricket World Cup, and - if the series in 2020 is anything to go by - we look forward to a highly competitive series in January."

Match schedule - at Sabina Park

8 January: 1st ODI, 14:30 GMT

11 January: 2nd ODI, 14:30 GMT

14 January: 3rd ODI, 14:30 GMT

16 January: T20 international, 21:00 GMT

Ireland squads for white-ball tours of the USA and West Indies

T20: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

ODI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.