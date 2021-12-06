Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shan Masood made his Test debut for Pakistan in October 2013

Derbyshire have signed Pakistan opener Shan Masood for the 2022 county season.

He is the first signing made since ex-Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur was named as the club's new head of cricket.

Left-hander Masood has scored 1,378 runs in 25 Tests, including four centuries, but will play for Derbyshire in all formats of the game.

"Playing county cricket in England is something I've always wanted to do, so when Mickey approached me, I jumped at the chance," the 32-year-old said.

"He's perhaps been the greatest influence in my career and I'm looking forward to working with him again at Derbyshire."

Masood played for Pakistan in last summer's Test series in England and made 156 off 319 balls in the first innings of the opening match at Old Trafford.

"Shan is an immensely talented batter and was a key target for Mickey Arthur in his plans to develop the Derbyshire squad," chief executive Ryan Duckett told the club website. external-link

"He knows Mickey's standards and what is expected both in training and out in the middle and I'm looking forward to seeing what his experience brings to Derbyshire."