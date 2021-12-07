Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First Ashes Test, Brisbane (day one of five) England 147: Cummins 5-38 Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

England's Ashes campaign began in depressingly familiar fashion as the tourists were skittled for just 147 by Australia on the opening day of the series at the Gabba.

In a moment of instant Ashes infamy, Rory Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc from the very first delivery of the series, immediately sapping English optimism in Brisbane.

With skipper Joe Root falling for nought, England were 11-3 after opting to bat on a green-tinged pitch.

Australia's pace attack was relentless, led by Pat Cummins, who claimed 5-38 on his first day as captain.

Jos Buttler led an England counter-attack of sorts with 39, sharing 52 with Ollie Pope, who made 35.

Haseeb Hameed, with a watchful 25, and Chris Woakes, who made 21, were the only four batters to reach double figures.

The miserable batting display detracted from the decision to omit Stuart Broad, who joined fellow pace bowler James Anderson on the sidelines, the first time in 15 years England have played an Ashes Test without at least one of them.

England were all out by tea, only for a huge storm to delay the evening session and prevent the start of Australia's reply.

More to follow.