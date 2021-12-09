Ashes: Travis Head hundred gives Australia big lead over England

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

First Ashes Test, Brisbane (day two of five)
England 147 all out: Cummins 5-38
Australia 343-7: Head 112*, Warner 94, Robinson 3-48
Australia lead by 196 runs
England's dismal start to the Ashes series was compounded by Travis Head's blistering century on day two of the first Test at the Gabba.

Left-hander Head tucked into a weary attack to reach three figures from only 85 balls, the third-fastest hundred in Ashes history.

David Warner, bowled off a Ben Stokes no-ball and dropped by Rory Burns, earlier made 94 and Marnus Labuschagne 74, yet when Ollie Robinson took two wickets in two balls Australia were five wickets down and just 48 ahead.

Head, though, crashed 12 fours and two sixes in his 112 not out to take Australia to 343-7, 196 ahead after England were dismissed for 147 on day one.

England's three frontline seamers carried a threat for most of the day, but left-arm spinner Jack Leach was targeted for some brutal treatment, conceding 95 runs from 11 overs, including five sixes.

Stokes looked to injure his knee chasing the ball in the field and barely bowled after lunch, while Robinson struggled with cramp late on.

There was also a worrying moment when Head was struck by a rapid accidental beamer from Mark Wood. The batter recovered and the bowler was swift to apologise.

After only two days, England are facing the prospect of going 1-0 down, and know they will have to better their first-innings effort just to make Australia bat again.

England's problems laid bare

Missed chances and the ineffectiveness of Leach aside, England could do little more on a second day that exposed the inadequacy of their performance and decisions on day one.

Whereas England opted to bat in ideal conditions for bowling, Australia's batters enjoyed clear skies on a scorching hot day.

When a team is bowled out for 147, it seems churlish to rake over bowling selections, but the way Leach was singled out raises further questions over the exclusion of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, and leaves doubts over the part he could play in the remainder of the series.

Robinson was superb, Wood bowled with extreme pace and Chris Woakes often beat the bat. However, the sight of Stokes limping is a huge concern and his nine overs cost 50 runs.

When Robinson had Warner caught at mid-off and followed up by bowling Cameron Green, who offered no shot, the game was in the balance.

Then came Head's stunning assault, which will surely extend England's 35-year winless run at the Gabba.

Head proves his worth

Head was vying with Usman Khawaja for the final spot in the Australian batting line-up and justified his selection with a memorable century.

He was at the other end for Robinson's double strike and was fortunate to survive an edge off the same bowler that flew wide of the slip cordon when he had only one.

From there, he flayed the England bowlers, cutting the pacemen and taking a six apiece from Leach and Joe Root's off-spin.

Head reached 50 from 51 balls and needed just 34 more to reach his third Test century - only Australia's Adam Gilchrist and England's Gilbert Jessop have made faster Ashes hundreds.

As the light faded he was felled by Wood, the ball thudding into Head's glove, then chin. The fast bowler showed his concern and seemed shaken afterwards.

Head, though, remains, and his presence could see Australia make rapid progress on the third morning before looking to skittle England once more.

While Broad is away, Warner plays

Warner managed only 95 runs in the entire 2019 series, when he was dismissed seven times by Broad.

But with Broad bowling in the nets rather than the middle, Warner rode his luck to get within one run of matching his tally from two years ago.

He was discomforted by the pace of Wood, bowled by the Stokes no-ball on 17, and reprieved on 48 when Burns put down a simple chance at second slip off Robinson's bowling. Warner also survived a bizarre run-out chance on 60, scrambling on all fours to make his ground as Haseeb Hameed missed with a shy from short leg.

In between he punched through the covers, launched Leach for two straight sixes and hurried between the wickets.

Warner added 156 with Labuschagne, who came through a verbal joust with Robinson to also score through the cover region and take Leach for two maximums of his own.

It was Labuschagne's eagerness to get after Leach that caused his downfall, with a miscue to point sparking England's mini-revival before Head took charge.

'Australia have been incredibly ruthless'

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "People will moan at that score but I have to say I am full of admiration for Woakes, Robinson and Wood. Those three really dug deep today."

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell on TMS: "It is one of those days as a bowling unit where you sit down and think 'crikey, where did that get away from us?'. They weren't helped in the field."

Ex-England fast bowler Steven Finn: "I have no doubt Jack Leach is still the right man to be England's spinner on this trip but Australia have just been incredibly ruthless today.

"They had their foot on England's throat and they took it off for a little half an hour period, but as soon as they had the opportunity to put it back on they have. They've executed their game plan. They'll have spoken about not letting the three seamers have a rest."

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson: "It came out well today. I was consistent and had a lot of plays and misses. I sort of felt like I was going to get Warner out every over. He left well at times but there were times when I thought he was going to nick it."

Australia opener David Warner: "They bowled well and they were relentless - they hit that back of the length target all day. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head though - it was great to watch."

  • Comment posted by Alandoncaster, today at 07:44

    84 overs in an extended day. Picked Leach. Drops Broad and Anderson. Bats first on a green pitch. Bowls all day in the sun. Time to move on Root. Id sack an under 11 captain for those decsions

    • Reply posted by Blacker-than-Knight, today at 07:52

      Blacker-than-Knight replied:
      England seem to make plans ahead of the series then stick with it without responding to the reality of conditions, Root is almost flat footed as a captain as well, he should have been asking his bowlers to bowl just that bit fuller as well.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 07:42

    Abject.

    Dropped catches,
    Robinson’s gone lame
    No-balls
    Stokes injured
    Missed run out
    Poor captaincy letting Head get easy runs
    Spinner hasn’t had a decent bowl since India

    ………….. and don’t even mention the batting.

    But hey, they only had four years to plan and prepare for this.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 08:07

      Forza Italia replied:
      Great to see Warner get a big score

  • Comment posted by Jimmy E, today at 07:44

    Its going how we all thought it was going to go isn't it? 😬

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 08:08

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Pretty much...
      I don’t mind us losing in Aus, we almost always do. I just want to see a bit of fight and effort and some actual cricketing decisions to be made.

      I feel I’m going to be disappointed...

  • Comment posted by Blacker-than-Knight, today at 07:55

    You have to wonder at the decision making in the England camp, this was set up perfectly for England to bowl first on day one with Anderson and Broad, instead they pick Leach and go in to bat, it's maddening that England come up with plans pre match and ignore the real conditions.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 08:10

      boating-voter replied:
      Your last line sums Root's captaincy up in a nutshell. Rigid decisionmaking based on unrealistic plans made in advance of the game, and complete disregard of real conditions.

      More brains in a pork pie.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 07:51

    Looks like England’s bowlers will be well rested for the second test as they probably won’t bowl again (innings defeat?).

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 07:50

    Marnus L and Travis H have played regular 4 day Sheffield Shield cricket. England's top order have played some T20 and 100 games. Hence the gulf in performance. Add that to a batting collapse and dropped catches, no ball wickets and a missed run out, I despair.

    • Reply posted by Comercial Darkness, today at 08:02

      Comercial Darkness replied:
      Apart from the fact that Hameed, Pope, Root & Burns spent most of the year playing red ball cricket.
      It looks like Heads innings was more of an aggressive white ball innings.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 07:47

    Can’t bat, can’t bowl, can’t field!

    What’s the point of turning up?

    Both sides have batted now, the gulf in talent and skill is there for all to see! Well played to the Aussies, really pressed home their advantage.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 08:05

      RJsportfan replied:
      I think the issue is with the batting, if you can't get minimum of 300 you are always going to put pressure on the bowling side of things.

  • Comment posted by Paulbs, today at 07:53

    The 3 steamers deserve a lot of praise for keeping going today. Shame that they were let down by the fielding batting and awful team selection.

    • Reply posted by Paulbs, today at 07:55

      Paulbs replied:
      Seamers. Auto correct clearly has no understanding of cricket😊

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 08:09

    So much noise and hype surrounding the Ashes. What a waste of time ! The series has very rarely been a contest when played in Australia. What makes people think it's going to be different this time? Why get stressed about it ? Eng are going to get hammered.

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 08:11

      mick replied:
      Absolutely spot on

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 07:42

    Root is our best test spinner (that’s not saying much though!)
    Burns and Hameed can’t field.
    The prep for this series has been awful.
    Broad and/or Anderson should have been playing.
    Need a big performance in the second test or it’s a slippery slope to a whitewash.

    • Reply posted by Whatthe, today at 08:09

      Whatthe replied:
      It would also appear that neither Burns nor Hameed can bat either....

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 07:54

    Can't believe that Silverwood actually gets paid. Shambles in preparation and selection.

    • Reply posted by Glencoyne, today at 08:41

      Glencoyne replied:
      England cricket, it seems to me, exists today only for sycophants and the continuing enrichment of incompetent management.

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 08:00

    Picking Jack Leach on a green pitch when they knew there was going to be rain around throughout the test match has to be one of the dumbest decisions ever made by the selectors.

    Can't see anything other than a 5-0 Australia win unless the rain wipes a match or two out. How are we going to score enough runs in a match to be in a position to win? Feel sorry for the seamers, who were excellent.

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 08:46

      hector300 replied:
      Don’t you mean selector? Isn’t Silverwood in sole charge?

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 07:44

    Like England, only 3 scores of any note for Australia........just 3 much, much bigger scores.

  • Comment posted by Paradigm_Shift, today at 07:44

    Top brave effort from quicks finally breaking through under blue skies all day from the 1st ball when could've been bowling in perfect swing conditions yesterday.

    No tech for calling no balls so Stokes unlucky, unlike Warner who also had help from the pitiful Burns.

    Would've preferred Broad instead of the run bleeding Leach...

    Comedy gold shambles Mr Root, entertaining at least!

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 08:27

      depotman replied:
      Stokes bowled quite a few other no balls that weren’t spotted 🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 07:53

    I thought we were mean to pick the best players and those in form. Instead we have picked the same wasters who have been under performing for England, Burns, Hameed. Malan, Wood, Stokes

    Which pratt picked Stokes after not playing for 6 months needs to leave the job.

    The only bonus is because The ECB have sold out to BTSport no one is able to watch another 5-0 slaughter.

    • Reply posted by Socks, today at 07:55

      Socks replied:
      You're wrong about Wood he played his heart out, gave his all!

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 08:03

    ECB currently has deep resources having sold out all the family silver to PPV. Much of it goes on executive salaries & the bl...y h

    Despite this, ECB still throws massive amounts of money at the Test backroom staff - yet somehow can't seem to buy 'cricket brains'

    The domestic game. England squad selection & preparation. Scheduling. Acclimatisation. Selection. Toss.

    All significant fails.

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 08:06

      Scousepower replied:
      + fielding

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 07:52

    Jack Leach -- poor fella. The Aussies love to see him at the bowler's end!

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 08:00

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      He was unlucky. He got picked in the team.

  • Comment posted by Sr, today at 08:05

    Looks like someone has stoked the bushfires and things are quickly coming to a head, leaving the English team to lick their burns. Much as one would like to root for them, the English have barely put wood to the ball. Given how stark things look, is it still woake to say that the butler did it ? One hoped that the English will be spared the paine, but the Aussies seem to just carey on.

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 08:09

      mick replied:
      I like that 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 07:47

    Congratulations to Leach for keeping his figures below nine an over.

  • Comment posted by MP, today at 09:00

    England team need to follow government's plan B and work from home on Monday...

