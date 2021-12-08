Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Spinner Majid Haq (left) was among those to voice concerns over racism in Scottish cricket

Sportscotland has commissioned an independent investigation into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket, pledging to deliver "real change" and "rebuild trust".

Cricket Scotland was due to appoint an investigator this week, but the national agency for sport has now taken control of the issue.

The review will provide a "safe space" for people to anonymously come forward.

Spinner Majid Haq last week called for a racism inquiry in Scottish cricket.

Haq, Scotland's record wicket-taker, revealed he and former team-mate Qasim Sheikh had suffered abuse in their careers.

Parvase Majeed, an administrator with the Western District Cricket Union, cited abuse while umpiring and said the sport in Scotland has a "subconscious" institutional racism issue.

Sportscotland, which is run on Scottish government and National Lottery funding, provided over £500,000 to Cricket Scotland between 2019 and 2020.

It has pledged to provide follow-up support to those who discuss their experiences of racism as part of the review. The full scope of the investigation is due to be published within seven days.

Cricket Scotland's policies and procedures will also be reviewed to "ensure action is taken to address the issues facing the sport".

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: "There can be no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in sport and it is vital that all complaints of this nature are robustly investigated.

"It is clear that steps must be taken to address the problem of racism within cricket in Scotland. We must listen to the very real concerns that have and will continue to be raised as part of this wholly independent process. But more than that, we must also act on these and start to rebuild trust.

"This will not be easy and it will take time. However, as the national agency for sport we will do what is required to effect positive change wherever it is needed in Scottish cricket."

President of Cricket Scotland, Sue Strachan, says they will "fully engage" with the investigation and act upon any recommendations made.