Graeme Welch has spent seven years as Warwickshire bowling coach over two spells

Warwickshire's bowling coach Graeme Welch is to join Hampshire.

The 49-year-old has been at Edgbaston since 2018, having also held the role between 2010 and 2014 before spells at Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Welch was part of the coaching setup which led Warwickshire to the County Championship this summer, and in 2012.

He also won two county titles with the Bears as a player and was part of the Southern Brave setup as they won the men's Hundred this summer.

"It is a talented and experienced squad which came so close to winning two trophies last year and it is a new chapter for me which I am really looking forward to," Welch told the Hampshire website.

As a player Welch took 477 wickets at an average of 31.51, in a first-class career at Warwickshire and Derbyshire that spanned 12 years.

"He's done an excellent job with the seamers and spinners over the last four years and he played a significant role in this year's County Championship success, as well our previous Championship in 2012. We wish him every success at Hampshire," said Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace.