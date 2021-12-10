Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hobart has hosted 13 previous Tests, but none since 2016

Hobart will host an Ashes match for the first time after the Bellerive Oval was named as the new venue for the fifth Test between Australia and England.

Perth was due to host the series finale, but the match has been moved because of Covid restrictions in Western Australia.

The Hobart contest will be the second day-nighter of the series, joining the second Test in Adelaide.

The fifth Test in Tasmania begins on Friday, 14 January.

Australia have won nine and lost two, and were beaten by an innings by South Africa on their last visit there in 2016.