Simon Kerrigan: Northamptonshire spin bowler signs two-year contract extension

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simon Kerrigan
Simon Kerrigan took five wickets in an innings on two occasions in the Championship in 2021

Northamptonshire spin bowler Simon Kerrigan has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 32-year-old left-armer will now remain at Wantage Road until the end of the 2024 season.

He was their second-highest wicket-taker in this summer's Championship with 29, pushing his career total past 350 in first-class cricket.

"Hopefully I can repay the faith moving forward and be part of a successful era for Northamptonshire," he said.

Kerrigan - who played one Test for England - joined Northants in 2020 after a spell out of the first-class game following his release by Lancashire two years earlier.

As well as his 11 Championship appearances in 2021, he also played four One-Day Cup games, taking 4-48 against Somerset in August.

"He's an important part of our squad, especially in Championship cricket," said bowling coach Chris Liddle.

"When you look at all successful red-ball sides they have a spinner that can turn games when conditions suit, or contain when required, and we believe we've got that in Simon.

"He has a wealth of experience and a fantastic cricket brain. He's a competitor who pushes high standards within the bowling group and is great to work with."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Featured