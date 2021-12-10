Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simon Kerrigan took five wickets in an innings on two occasions in the Championship in 2021

Northamptonshire spin bowler Simon Kerrigan has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 32-year-old left-armer will now remain at Wantage Road until the end of the 2024 season.

He was their second-highest wicket-taker in this summer's Championship with 29, pushing his career total past 350 in first-class cricket.

"Hopefully I can repay the faith moving forward and be part of a successful era for Northamptonshire," he said.

Kerrigan - who played one Test for England - joined Northants in 2020 after a spell out of the first-class game following his release by Lancashire two years earlier.

As well as his 11 Championship appearances in 2021, he also played four One-Day Cup games, taking 4-48 against Somerset in August.

"He's an important part of our squad, especially in Championship cricket," said bowling coach Chris Liddle.

"When you look at all successful red-ball sides they have a spinner that can turn games when conditions suit, or contain when required, and we believe we've got that in Simon.

"He has a wealth of experience and a fantastic cricket brain. He's a competitor who pushes high standards within the bowling group and is great to work with."