Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cumbria-born Livingstone made his Lancashire debut in T20 cricket in May 2015

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has signed a new deal with Lancashire.

The 28-year-old former county captain has penned a contract until the end of the 2024 campaign.

Livingstone, who helped Lancashire win the T20 Blast in his first season in 2015, was in the Birmingham Phoenix side that reached the 2021 inaugural Men's Hundred final.

He missed the end of Lancashire's season to play for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

"I love playing for this club," said Livingstone. "It was an easy decision for me to extend my contract. I have always said that it is a privilege to play for the Red Rose.

"The coaching team and supporters have shown great faith in me throughout my career and I am determined to pay that back by helping to deliver trophies over the next few years."

Liam Livingstone has played around the world including for Perth Scorchers and most recently Rajasthan Royals

Lancashire director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: "Liam's performance levels and reputation in world cricket continue to grow. He is a huge asset to our squad - in all formats of the game.

"At the age of 28, Liam is now one of the more experienced players in the dressing room at Lancashire. He's a match-winner, destructive in all facets of the game. Those are the players that you want in your side."

Hard-hitting Livingstone, who can also bowl both leg-spin and off-spin, was part of the England side that reached the semi-finals of this winter's T20 World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand.