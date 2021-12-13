Ben Stokes returned to England's Test side after a break in the first Test against Australia

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a new three-year deal with Durham, which will expire at the end of the 2024 County Championship season.

The 30-year-old World Cup winner remains part of the national side across all formats, with 4,650 runs and 163 wickets in his 72 Test matches.

Stokes won the County Championship with Durham in 2013 and was man of the match in their 2014 One-Day Cup triumph.

"I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham," Stokes said.

"I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future."

With Stokes currently involved in England's Ashes series against Australia and likely to continue to be part of the national set-up, opportunities with Durham may be limited.

He has made three County Championship appearances for Durham in the past five years, the most recent against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in July, when he bowled in the first innings before being called up for England one-day duty.

His return for the first Test against Australia in this year's Ashes was his first appearance since he took a break for mental health reasons.

Durham's director of cricket Marcus North added: "Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like, his influence around the club remains huge.

"It's fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes."