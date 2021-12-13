Last updated on .From the section Cricket

An independent review into racism within Scottish cricket is to begin in January promising "a confidential safe space" for people affected.

Equality and diversity experts Plan4Sport will gather evidence from key people from within the sport as well as those from grassroots cricket.

It has been appointed by funding body Sportscotland.

The review is being conducted after several former players claimed they were racially abused.

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris predicted "a difficult time for many connected with the sport" but thought Plan4Sport would carry out the review "with the highest level of professionalism, independence, empathy, integrity and compassion".

Among those joining Plan4Sport managing director Louise Tideswell on its project team will be Aneel Javed, who spent seven years as head of inclusion with the English Football League, and former FA equality manager Lucy Faulkner, who is currently director at Netball Scotland.

Sportscotland says the review will cover five key areas:

In-depth consultation and engagement with individuals and organisations at all levels of Scottish cricket

The creation of a confidential space for individuals to share their personal experiences with follow-up support and signposting provided

A comprehensive review of existing Cricket Scotland policies and procedures in line with equality, diversity and inclusion best practice

Production of a full public report with associated recommendations for Cricket Scotland to address, held to account by sportscotland

Further community engagement with those affected by racism ahead of publication of the full recommendations.

Established in 2003, Plan4Sport has supported hundreds of sports organisations across the country - including governing bodies - in areas such as equality, diversity and inclusion, mental health and wellbeing, governance and leadership.