Carl Crowe has worked in the IPL, Caribbean Premier League and Big Bash

Lancashire have appointed Carl Crowe as assistant head coach, following on from Mark Chilton's switch to director of cricket performance at the club.

The 46-year-old joins Glen Chapple's backroom staff having previously worked in a consultancy role.

Crowe played for Leicestershire before taking up coaching, and has worked with England women, as well as in the Indian Premier League and Australian Big Bash.

"I am really excited to take up the role," Crowe said.

"I have been working with Lancashire for a while now on a part-time consultancy basis which has allowed me to build lots of good relationships, learn a lot about this great club and this just feels like a natural progression for me."