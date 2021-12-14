Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Gale was an assistant to Northern Superchargers head coach Darren Lehmann

Former Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale will not return to his position as assistant coach of men's Hundred side Northern Superchargers in 2022.

Gale, 38, was one of 16 people sacked by Yorkshire in the aftermath of racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

He was on a one-year contract with the Superchargers for the 2021 season, which will not be renewed.

When contacted by the BBC, Gale said he had not been informed of the decision not to extend his deal.

Mark Arthur resigned as Yorkshire chief executive in November and has also been removed as a director of the Superchargers.

Gale worked as an assistant to head coach Darren Lehmann with the Superchargers, who are based at Yorkshire's Headingley home.

The former batter spent his entire career at Yorkshire, first as a player after making his debut in 2004, then as captain between 2009 and 2016, before he ended his playing career at the age of 32 in order to take up the head coach role.

He had already been suspended - as part of an investigation into a tweet he sent in 2010 - before he was sacked on 3 December.

"The decision has come as a surprise to me. The players knew about it before I did and I will be fighting the decision legally," he said at the time.

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon was also among those sacked, with former England pace bowler Darren Gough since named as his replacement.