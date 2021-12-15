Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harrison Ward hit 21 off 18 balls in Sussex's T20 Blast semi-final loss to Kent this year

Sussex batter Harrison Ward has signed a new contract through to the end of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who also bowls off-spin, will be available mainly for the limited overs parts of the season while he completes his university studies.

He made his debut this summer, playing three first-class matches, two 50-over games and six in the T20 Blast.

Ward has been on the club's books since he was 15 years old.

"Harrison showed some of his ability at Finals Day with the bat with some very strong shots," said Sussex T20 coach James Kirtley.

"He is a more than capable off-spinner a very fine fielder. Harrison delivered some great skill last summer which allowed him to force his way into the T20 side."