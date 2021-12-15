Seamer Richardson has played two Tests, 13 one-day-internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia

The Ashes: Australia v England, second Test Venue: Adelaide Oval Dates: 16-20 December Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app

The returning Jhye Richardson is a better bowler than when he made his Test debut in 2019, says Australia captain Pat Cummins.

The 25-year-old fast bowler will replace Josh Hazlewood for Australia in the second Test at Adelaide, having seen his progress disrupted by injuries in recent years.

"He looks to be not only as good a bowler as he was a few years ago, I think he's better," Cummins said. "He's got control, he's got all the skills, and is just really impressive."

Richardson is averaging just 12.5 with the ball in six first-class games this season, and Cummins said: "He's really skilled. He can swing the ball both ways, can nip the ball.

"He's a bit faster than you think, he can be around about that 140 (87mph) mark. And he's really consistent, he can lock in. In Shield cricket [Australia's first-class competition] he's bowled 20 overs for 20 runs a few times. He's ready to go."

Richardson had played twice against Sri Lanka in Brisbane and Canberra in early 2019 before he landed badly on his arm while trying to field a ball in a one-day match against Pakistan. His badly damaged shoulder forced a long lay-off.

"He made his debut, was on the verge of an Ashes and a World Cup, and then he had his shoulder injury. He's worked incredibly hard, had a great start to the season in Shield cricket, and we just think that he's firing," added Cummins.

As for opening bat David Warner, an impact injury from being hit in the ribs while batting will not be enough to keep him out of the match.

"He'll be right," said Cummins. "He batted yesterday with some discomfort, but knowing Davey he'll be fine, once some adrenaline kicks in. A little bit sore but he'll be fine. I don't think he had any painkillers yesterday.

"It's not like a broken bone or something that will get worse. In terms of fielding, he's normally in the slips anyway.

"If Davey didn't feel like he could be as good as he normally is, he wouldn't be playing."