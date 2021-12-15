Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the day-night match, which starts on Thursday, with seamer Michael Neser making his debut in place of Cummins.

Cummins, who did not breach any biosecurity protocols, was eating in a restaurant on Wednesday night.

Australia lead the series 1-0.

More to follow.