Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day one of five) Australia 221-2 Labuschagne 95*, Warner 95 England Yet to bat Scorecard

England suffered another dispiriting day in the Ashes as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ground down the bowling on day one of the second Test in Adelaide.

Labuschagne capitalised on two dropped catches to end 95 not out as the hosts closed on 221-2.

Warner made 95, sharing a stand of 172 in 58 overs with Labuschagne after Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eighth over.

Warner hit a short, wide ball from Ben Stokes to extra cover in the final session - his second dismissal in the 90s of the series - but England were again hurt by their own efforts in the field.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who had spectacularly caught Harris down the leg side, put Labuschagne down twice, on 21 and again on 95 late in the day - the second a simple, regulation chance under the floodlights.

There were also questionable tactics from England, who recalled both Broad and James Anderson from the first Test loss but struggled for potency.

The day began in dramatic circumstances when, hours before the start of play, Australia's captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

However, it ended with Australia, captained by Steve Smith for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, in a commanding position.

Another difficult start for England

England will have hoped Cummins' unfortunate late absence would have a similar effect to Australia legend Glenn McGrath stepping on a stray ball in the warm-up to the 2005 Edgbaston Test, a pivotal moment as England famously fought back to win match and series.

Add in the fact Australia are also without injured bowler Josh Hazlewood in this match, England began with genuine optimism of putting their Brisbane defeat behind them.

Instead, however, they are well behind in the game after a chastening first day, as they were at the Gabba.

England opted for a five-man seam attack, leaving out spinner Jack Leach, but after losing the toss on a flat pitch they bowled defensively and failed to find real movement with the pink ball.

To make matters worse, when the chances did come Buttler spilled them.

His first drop was tricky, leaping after a gloved pull down the leg side, but his second was as easy as they come. Off Anderson's bowling, Labuschagne offered a regulation snick from a back-foot drive only for Buttler to spill the ball at a comfortable height moving to his right.

A wicket would have opened an end in bowler-friendly conditions late in the day but instead the home crowd tortured Buttler until the close - cheering each delivery he successfully gathered.

More to follow.