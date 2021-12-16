Last updated on .From the section Cricket

West Indies lost the T20 series against Pakistan that preceded the one-day series

West Indies' one-day international series in Pakistan has been postponed because of nine positive Covid cases within the tourists' camp.

Batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves have been confirmed as positive cases, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh.

Four more positive tests on Thursday forced the postponement of the one-day leg of the tour, which will now be rescheduled for early June 2022.

The two teams completed a Twenty20 series in Karachi on Thursday, but because World Cup qualification points were on offer in the one-day series, West Indies asked to reschedule.