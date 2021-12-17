Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day two of five) Australia 473-9-dec Labuschagne 103, Warner 95, Smith 93; Stokes 3-113 England 17-2 Root 5*; Neser 1-4, Starc 1-11 England trail by 456 runs Scorecard

England face a huge battle to get back into the Ashes series after Australia dominated again on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

After the hosts racked up 473-9 declared, England's openers failed once more as Joe Root's side closed on 17-2 in the day-night Test.

Rory Burns nicked Mitchell Starc to second slip for four in the third over and Haseeb Hameed chipped debutant Michael Neser's second ball in Test cricket to be caught at mid-on for six.

Only a lightning storm, which took the players off 45 minutes from the end, spared England further pain under the floodlights.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne turned his 95 not out overnight into his first Ashes hundred before being caught behind off an Ollie Robinson no-ball on 102, only to fall lbw to the same bowler for 103.

That was one of three England wickets in the first session but Steve Smith once again thwarted any chance of a fightback.

Australia's stand-in captain, who began on 18, put on 91 with Alex Carey in the late afternoon - the wicketkeeper making 51.

Smith was trapped lbw by a James Anderson delivery that kept low for 93, denying him a 12th ton against England, but some lower-order slogging - Starc added 39 not out and Neser 35 - allowed the hosts to declare with 90 minutes to play, although only 8.4 overs were possible.

England already trail 1-0 after a heavy defeat in the first Test in Brisbane and only once has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.

Another painful day for England

The series is six days old and little has gone right for England. This was another day when Australian runs flowed and, almost inevitably, England batters wilted when it was their turn in the middle.

It began with a fightback of sorts - three wickets in the first session on a flat pitch was a decent effort - but, in another worrying hallmark of recent Ashes series, England failed to seize the crucial moment.

England had Australia 294-5 when Ben Stokes bowled Cameron Green for two, only for Smith and Carey to steadily take the game away from them after the day's first interval.

Ultimately Robinson dismissing centurion Labuschagne off a no-ball at the start did not matter but, after Stokes did the same at Brisbane when Warner was the batter, it only adds to the ragged impression England are giving on this tour.

After Jos Buttler's costly drops of Labuschagne on day one, there were also overthrows and missed half chances on day two - to the delight of the partisan home crowd.

By the end of Australia's innings England's weary bowlers were being flogged into the stands by number 10 Jhye Richardson as Australia's eighth and ninth-wicket partnerships added 83 runs combined in 60 balls.

Burns and top order fail again

Australia's lower-order fun meant the momentum was fully in their favour and with their plans falling perfectly into place.

Having been in the field for 150.4 overs in stifling weather - temperatures reached 37 degrees on day two - Burns and Hameed had to bat in the best bowling conditions of the day under the lights.

Burns made a first-ball duck and 13 in the opening Test and here he lasted three balls.

The Surrey opener fell in familiar fashion, skewing an edge with his exaggerated movements looking out of sync, and his place will come under serious scrutiny for the third Test without runs in the second innings.

Australia are without captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the bowlers ranked first and fourth in the world, but despite facing a weakened attack Hameed only made it to the seventh over.

His soft dismissal was horrible given the situation and resulted in the Australians mobbing 31-year-old Neser to celebrate his first Test scalp.

Root ended the day five not out, alongside Dawid Malan who is unbeaten on one, and England's fading hopes in this Test and indeed the series as whole once again rest heavily on their captain.

Smith falls short but hurts England again

The only surprise was that Smith, England's tormentor in the past five Ashes series, did not go on to make three figures.

Having resumed on 18, he was cruising alongside Carey when he finally missed a straight ball from Anderson - albeit one that kept low.

Carey popped a catch up to extra cover, also off Anderson's bowling, in what was another sign batting may become more difficult on this pitch as the game goes on.

Smith drove home his side's advantage in an Australia innings that was in a strong but not dominant position when Green departed one over after Travis Head had got into a tangle and was bowled by the spin of Root for 18.

As Australia had on day one, Smith batted patiently with scoring not always easy on the Adelaide surface.

Labuschagne's hundred came from 287 balls - the slowest ton in a Test by an Australian since fast bowler Jason Gillespie's innings in 2006 - before, having been dropped twice on day one and out to a no-ball, he fell shouldering arms to Robinson when misjudging a leave.

'Australia showed us how to capitalise' - reaction

England vice-captain Ben Stokes: "Tomorrow is going to be a good day for batting. Australia showed us once you get in, it's pretty hard to get out.

"Facing the new ball under lights is completely different. Tomorrow will be no lights. Australia showed how to capitalise if you get in."

Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith to ABC: "It's a pretty tough wicket. You really have to grind, back your defence and leave well, then cash in if they bowl anything loose.

"Another seven runs would have been nice, but it doesn't matter too much because of the position we're in.

"There was some strange tactics at certain times. They bowled a fraction short with the first new ball, not hitting the stumps as hopefully our boys are able to do."