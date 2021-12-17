Sol Budinger: Nottinghamshire batting prospect signs new contract
Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger has signed a new one-year contract.
The 22-year-old left-hander has yet to play first-class cricket but made 13 appearances in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup in 2021.
He made his highest score of 71 off 63 balls in a One-Day Cup game against Yorkshire at York in August.
"We all see great potential in him as a player and we'll be working hard to help unlock some more of that in 2022," said head coach Peter Moores.
"Whether it's opening the batting in white-ball cricket, or batting anywhere in the top six against the red ball, Sol is an exciting prospect."