Joe Root is England's second highest run-scorer so far in the Ashes series

England captain Joe Root has returned to the field after missing the start of day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide because of an injury.

Root, 30, was hit while not wearing a box when having throw downs in the warm-up before play started.

He left the Adelaide Oval for a scan after being assessed, before returning 18 overs into the day.

Root appeared to still be in some discomfort and it is not clear if he will be able to bowl his off-spin.

Usual seam bowler Ollie Robinson has been bowling part-time off-spin instead.

Australia resumed day four on 45-1, leading by 282 runs after three dominant days.

Root he followed his 89 in the first Test with 62 on day three in Adelaide. Root and Dawid Malan are the only England batters to score more than 40 in an innings on tour.

Root has scored 1,606 runs in 2021 - a record for an England batter in a calendar year - with the next highest scorer for England in that period opener Rory Burns with 496.