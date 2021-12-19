The Ashes: England facing second Test defeat after Joe Root falls in final over of day four

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five)
Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51
England 236 & 82-4 Richardson 2-17
Need 386 more to win
England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide.

Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to what proved to be the final ball of the day, as England closed on 82-4.

It was a bitter blow to the hopes of the tourists, who need to bat out the final day for a draw, having been set a nominal 468 to win.

  • Comment posted by SAJJAD ALI, today at 11:51

    Not sure what Hameed brings to the table? He looks like a grinder but loses his wicket early. He doesn't look like an expansive player who can score runs fast. His technique can be questionable. Burns at least has some impetus. I wish him the best but openers are a massive concern for England.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:51

    It's professionals vs amateurs out there.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:50

    2 balls to the Johnson in 1 day! That's just not cricket.

  • Comment posted by Badger, today at 11:50

    Following the action from Peppa Pig World....Daddy Pig ready to turn his arm over...he's a bit of an expert at that!! Seriously, it's insulting the way all other tests are looked on with disdain by England as its all about preparing for this series.....all rather pointless from what I can see!!

  • Comment posted by Middleground, today at 11:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 11:50

    The wicket is pretty lively to what I saw but at least there was some resistance, nobody threw away their wicket. Engkand lost this game in their first innings.

  • Comment posted by Pete Barrett, today at 11:49

    Looking more and more like 4 or 5 - 0.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 11:49

    Let's hope covid puts a stop to this and takes the England squad out of this nightmare and home.

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 11:49

    Is this stupid little urn even worth it anymore, it's the year 2021 now...can we drop this ashes rivalry and have standard test series instead with actual time for prep etc.

  • Comment posted by Crotty, today at 11:49

    Root: Great batsman (or should that be batter!). Never a captain. No fire in his belly.

  • Comment posted by Villanelle, today at 11:48

    Shocking how unprofessional we've become. Dropped catches, missed run-outs, no-balls and now we seem to lose a wicket before every close-of-play / new ball.

  • Comment posted by tarkine, today at 11:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 11:48

    We just look so second best in every facet of the game. Against a back up attack in the main as well. There is not one positive.

  • Comment posted by Metroplex, today at 11:48

    This debacle started by putting the Aussies in to bat first at the Gabba and has deteriorated since, culminating in Root getting friendly fire in the Gangulys.

    Keystone Cops.

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 11:48

    England going to play cricket down under just seems like a glorified holiday for a bunch of guys with the right connections. They have competed in only 1 series in 30 years down under. I feel sorry for the fans that are deluded enough to waste there sleep following it.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 11:47

    I really miss Bob Willis on tours like this. I can hear him in my head when watching this latest debacle. 'What are they doing? Bring them home for Christmas as they are giving too many presents to Australians. Guilty, guilty, guilty.'

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 11:47

    So, what are our chances here?

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 11:49

      Bobby Smith replied:
      CricViz have England down as a 1 per cent chance, assuming it rains for 5 and a half hours tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

    That first hour of cricket from the start of the day was fantastic especially England getting early wickets. And from then on it was downhill for the rest of the day

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 11:46

    get it in perspective..India 2nd's and 3rd's won in Australia...yet Australia 2nd's are teaching England a lesson

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 11:51

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      Oh of course you’re so good you’re World Test Champions aren’t you?

      Oh wait..........

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

    Well it look like Roots injury could be a blessing as somebody else might take over the captaincy

