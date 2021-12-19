Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five) Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51 England 236 & 82-4 Richardson 2-17 Need 386 more to win Scorecard

England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide.

Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to what proved to be the final ball of the day, as England closed on 82-4.

It was a bitter blow to the hopes of the tourists, who need to bat out the final day for a draw, having been set a nominal 468 to win.

More to follow