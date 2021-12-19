Lauderhill has been the venue for previous international cricket matches but Wednesday's game will mark the first time USA has hosted a Test-playing nation

Cricket in the United States will break new ground this week when Ireland embark on a landmark five-game tour as moves continue to establish the game in North America.

Ireland have arrived in Florida with a rejigged squad after a number of Covid-19 infections to some players and staff disrupted plans in the build-up to their departure - but the tour remains on course to go ahead.

The two T20 and three one-day, 50-over international matches (ODIs) taking place in Lauderhill, Florida starting on Wednesday will mark the first time the US national team has faced a Test-playing nation on home soil.

That will be an important moment for American cricket, with the sport having failed to take root in the United States despite first being played in North America in the 18th century.

With firm plans in the works to help establish a T20 professional league within the next two years, which in turn may boost chances of cricket making its Olympic debut in Los Angeles at the 2028 Games, the timing of Ireland's visit couldn't be better.

Furthermore, this is the first home series since confirmation that the US will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies.

USA are currently ranked 18th in the world for ODIs, according to the International Cricket Council, with Ireland 12th, and in T20 the rankings, they place 30th and 13th respectively.

San Francisco 49ers chief executive Paraag Marathe is the independent director and chairman of USA Cricket

'Biggest series we've ever had'

"This is the biggest home series we have had," said USA captain Monank Patel.

"This means a lot to the team and this acts as the start for the global qualifiers for the big tournaments coming up," the Gujarat-born wicketkeeper added.

"Playing well against Ireland will send out a big message to the other associate teams we compete with."

US optimism is also based on the emergence of a promising crop of youth players, which includes highly-rated wicketkeeper Rahul Jariwala, 17, and 19-year-old left-arm spinner Vatsal Vaghela, who have both earned call-ups for the first time.

Both come from Northern California and impressed recently in a 50-over National Championships.

"The skill level is increasing all the time," added New Jersey-based Patel, who has been part of the squad for the last four years and also coaches the next generation of players.

Led by San Francisco 49ers chief executive Paraag Marathe, USA Cricket has reformed and refocused, not only looking to establish strong community links but also to push the national team further into America's sporting conversation.

USA Cricket claims 200,000 grassroots players

USA Cricket claims there are more than 200,000 playing at grassroots, mostly of South Asian heritage.

National success would help raise interest levels in the sport and although qualification for the most recent T20 World Cup ended in failure, with another opportunity up for grabs in 2022, joining the party in Australia is a realistic ambition.

While no-one is suggesting that young American athletes will shun traditional sports like baseball or basketball in their droves anytime soon, the possibility of growing cricket remains.

"It's going to take time, we're not kidding ourselves that half of Americans will fall in love with cricket overnight," said Indianapolis-based Englishman Thomas Dunmore, Major League Cricket's VP of marketing.

"But with the size of this country and the predisposition of a good population already, they can be evangelists for the game and introduce new audiences to the sport. We can build it from there."

After their US tour, Ireland will head to the West Indies for a four-match series starting on 8 January.