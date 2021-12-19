The Ashes: Australia beat England in second Test despite Jos Buttler resistance

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day five of five)
Australia 473-9 dec (Labuschange 103, Warner 95, Smith 93) & 230-9 dec
England 236 (Malan 80) & 192 (Richardson 5-42)
Australia won by 275 runs
England's resistance was eventually broken as Australia completed a 275-run victory in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Needing to bat out the day for a draw with six wickets left, England defied expectation to take the game into the final session.

Jos Buttler, who should have been caught for a duck, survived 207 balls for 26, raising slim hopes of the most unlikely of England escapes, only to fall in incredible fashion in the second over of the night session.

He saw off 31.2 overs with Chris Woakes, who made 44, and another 14.2 with Ollie Robinson but stood on his stumps when going back to a shorter ball from Jhye Richardson.

James Anderson was last man out, caught at gully for Richardson's fifth wicket, with 20.5 overs left. England were 192 all out in 113.1 overs.

It leaves their hopes of a first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010-11 fading, as the tour moves to Melbourne for the third Test, which begins at 23:30 GMT on 25 December.

England have never come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes in the series' 139-year history.

England fight but too late

England's final-day exploits, by Buttler in particular, were valiant, but the result was still an emphatic Australia victory.

Buttler had hidden all the attacking instincts which make him one of the best limited-overs players in the world, only to fall bizarrely to end of his second-longest Test innings.

When Ollie Pope was caught at slip off Mitchell Starc for four in the second full over of the day, there were fears England could go within a session.

Ultimately their fate was sealed on day three when they served up their latest dismal batting collapse.

The defeat, England's 11th in their past 12 Tests in Australia, was expected since then, and is particularly damaging when viewed in the wider picture.

This day-night Test was seen helpful to England's cause, the floodlight conditions and pink ball supposed to help their seam and swing bowlers, and Australia were without captain Pat Cummins and fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Only once has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes - Australia in 1936-37, and that was with legendary batter Don Bradman in their side.

The next Test is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - the one venue England have avoided defeat in their winless run down under - but their fans will wonder why this batting grit did not come sooner.

Buttler shows the way

Buttler was fortunate not to make his second duck of the match when he nicked Starc early on, only for keeper Alex Carey to let the ball fly between him and David Warner at first slip.

A resolute innings followed, one that will likely secure Buttler's place for the third Test, until he trod on the base of off stump when playing a regulation back-foot push.

Perhaps surprisingly, Woakes was Buttler's most able partner throughout the day. He survived 97 balls, batting defensively but not afraid to punish bad balls, until he was bowled by Richardson with the second new ball - a delivery that cut back off the pitch.

Pope, however, came into the day needing to secure his own place but lasted only seven balls.

He poked at a ball he could have left from Starc on four, while Ben Stokes dug in against Nathan Lyon, one slog sweep his only flash of aggression, only to miss a straight ball on the back foot and fall lbw for 12 from 77 balls.

Richardson the latest Australian to stand up

For all Buttler's grit, at no point were Australia anything other than huge favourites, although the passionate celebrations of Richardson's dismissal of Woakes after a two-hour period without a wicket hinted at a team keen for a breakthrough.

Richardson is the latest Australian to contribute in the series, his five-wicket haul his first in his third Test.

He went wicketless in the first innings but was accurate and found movement in the second.

Despite the pre-match discussion about England's hopes with the pink ball, Australia have won all nine day-night Tests they have played, with another to come in Hobart at the end of the series.

Starc was doubted before the series but continued his fine pink-ball record with another six wickets in this Test, taking his total in nine day-night Tests to 52.

During play Australia named an unchanged squad for the remaining three Tests, so, with Cummins set to return for Melbourne, and Hazlewood if his side injury allows, the hosts look primed to push for a series result similar to the 5-0 Ashes win in 2013-14, or the 4-0 four years later.

'Impossible for England to win the series' - reaction

England captain Joe Root: "It was heart-breaking to see Jos get out that way.

"Today he was a great example to the rest of the guys. That's the desire and determination you need to win out here. The way he has gone about it is outstanding.

"We have competed in patches. We have to do it from ball one for five days. The attitude today was brilliant. Was just need to do more of it. I expect us to have that mentality for the rest of the series."

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith: "We weren't nervous. They showed some good resistance and fight. Jos played extremely well. It was an innings we haven't seen from him before; he's usually a bit of a dasher."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "At least England did show some fight, even if that's clutching at straws. It's going to take a miracle for England to draw the series. For them to win it from here is impossible."

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 10:02

    Can’t believe Root has just said that one issue was bowling too short. This was something obvious to anyone watching the first few sessions.

    As captain, then why didn’t he act and get bowlers to pitch up and why do two record breaking seamers not recognise that themselves?

    As captain you need to act in the game not reflect after.

    • Reply posted by jane, today at 10:07

      jane replied:
      Absolutely correct, hindsight again. I'm tired of "we will learn from this"

  • Comment posted by greggg, today at 10:02

    we have only bowled Australia out once in 4 innings, we have failed to score more then 250 in any innings, we have dropped 11 catches, we have bowled dozens of no balls. we have scored 49 ducks this calendar year with another test still to go. shambolic and truly shameful performance by England so far this tour. pack up and go home lads

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 10:07

      joffey replied:
      But other than that we are still poor

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 10:01

    There is no point blaming Burns, Hameed, Pope etc. The fault lies with ECB and the management for not giving these players the tools to succeed. The constant priority of the white ball game, poor preparation, team selection and bizarre tactics are what needs to be looked at. They should have come to Australia a lot sooner.

    • Reply posted by DJbassman, today at 10:05

      DJbassman replied:
      I can see your point..but I cant see any of those 3 actually being good enough, especially Burns (his primary technique is so flawed any good bowling attack will get him out)...the other 2 at least have something that looks like a real batting technique.

  • Comment posted by UnbelievableJeff, today at 10:01

    This tour is so farcical that even the Australians are starting to take pity on / get annoyed at this England team.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 10:06

      cynic replied:
      For me this match will have a massive asterisk next to it. What with cheater Smith being allowed to captain again

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 10:01

    Great win for Australia with both Cummins and Hazlewood unavailable.

    Poor batting from England and no front line spinner on a pitch that was always going to take turn. England have got their selections wrong in both tests.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      England play a spinner in the first test when the pitch was spinning. England dont play a spinner in the second test when the pitch is spinning. Can anyone here see a pattern happening here

  • Comment posted by Riyadh, today at 10:01

    Don't panic, Root has said we will learn from it and can turn it around! Phew.....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Learn from what. We keep losing

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 09:59

    Now on BBC1 it's the cricket highlights from the second Ashes Test from Adelaide however for those of a less sensitive disposition there is a documentary on BBC2 about the mistreatment of cute and cuddly animals with a special feature on lemmings.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 10:29

      cynic replied:
      I still am not over the manner in which the Aussies celebrated the hit wicket. Bad sportsmanship. The Aussies never fail to astound me with the levels they sink to.

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 10:05

    For Root to say they can go on and win is ludicrous. They were batting for a draw and couldn’t do that, how can you play more aggressive and not lose wickets?
    Been a shambles from start to finish so far.

  • Comment posted by JoolzMF, today at 10:05

    Here we go…
    “We fought bravely, only a couple of sessions went against us, we’re so close to turning it around, the conditions changed overnight to suit the bowlers, we can still win this, etc…”
    Rinse, and repeat.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 10:24

      Forza Italia replied:
      England playing clever, lulling Australia into a false sense of security, waiting until they're 4-0 down and then...

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 10:03

    Not sure what looks worse a 275 run defeat or 9 wickets …. Either way a national embarrassment …

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 10:06

      cynic replied:
      Bring back Bairstow I say.

  • Comment posted by League13, today at 10:00

    Making it to the final day isn’t an excuse for more drivel about learning lessons and taking positives. English cricket won’t improve until it’s leaders declare that they’re angry and embarrassed. This rotation rubbish has to stop too. If a player is known ahead of time to be incapable of five Tests, drop them. Tough luck, it’s elite sport. Get fit, or if you‘re too old to, retire.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Here Here

  • Comment posted by airbags, today at 09:59

    As an Aussie, I hope to see a bit of fight out of Eng for the next 3 tests.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 10:10

      Simba replied:
      As an Englishman, so do I!!

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 09:57

    Just come home now & we'll forget about the whole thing....

    • Reply posted by webster, today at 10:01

      webster replied:
      haha...

  • Comment posted by scottishjunior, today at 10:03

    This isn’t just coaching or bad captaincy. This goes so much deeper. We need a ground up review like the Aussies had a few years back into our seasons structure and how we produce players. But the ECB and counties will never do it and certainly won’t make changes because they care more about gage receipts for summer T20 than for 4 day country cricket

    • Reply posted by amissahit, today at 10:24

      amissahit replied:
      The ECB gets more money from TV rights than gate receipts, the people who buy Sky Sport are likely to be Test cricket fans. Their logic is flawed.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy G, today at 09:58

    They need to concentrate more on test cricket and stop wasting time and effort on pointless things like the 50 over format and the hundred.

    Test cricket is the pinnacle of the red ball game and the IPL is the pinnacle of the white ball game. The ECB should realise that, prioritise them and forget about the other rubbish.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 10:03

      twinprime replied:
      What a rubbish knee jerk statement you make.

      How come Aus just won T20 WC and are thrashing England in the tests.

      Which are they concentrating too much upon?

  • Comment posted by DJbassman, today at 09:59

    100% proves it now...we cant score in 2 innings what Aus score in 1..our batting simply not good enough, and that supported by awful selection in both tests just to make it worse. Why when you know the batting line up is the weak hand, do you expose them on day 1 of test 1 on the best bowling track? Downward momentum set and confidence further reduced...

  • Comment posted by FCHALIFAX, today at 10:07

    Dreadful something wrong with the structure of the game. It seems that players don't get enough time playing the long form of the game they are too busy earning big money playing all the shorter versions. It used to be that players went back to their counties between test matches so they were constantly playing. What happened to the 1st class games that used to be played between tests in Australia

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 10:09

      Tony replied:
      The players don't want to play the longer format of the game. Why bust a gut playing for 5/4 day cricket when you can make more money in an afternoon.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 10:05

    At least England can start planning for the next Ashes straight away.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Silverwood and Root will be sitting around working out what the line up will be two years time. It would not surprise me if they play the same team that we played today

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 10:28

    Anyone says that Buttler deserves credit doesn't understand test match cricket. Where was the resilience in the 1st innings when it mattered. Woakes is a better test match batsmen than him. It doesn't help the team if Buttler keeps dropping dollys

  • Comment posted by WaltR, today at 10:05

    Strikes me that as a wicketkeeper Buttler drops the easy chances but catches the difficult ones. As a batsman however to last so long today and keeping his normal attacking strokes in check deserves a lot of credit.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How can Buttler be the first choice wicketkeeper when he cant even catch the easy ones. Get Foakes in now

