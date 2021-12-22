Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England captain Joe Root (centre) will have to decide whether to recall Mark Wood (left) and drop Ollie Pope (right) for the third Test

The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:00 GMT (25-29 December) Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app

England head to Melbourne for the third Ashes Test knowing that anything other than victory will see Australia retain the urn.

The tourists have been heavily beaten in both of the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

What changes would you make if you were England captain Joe Root? Does fast bowler Mark Wood get recalled? Do England have to pick a frontline spinner? Does batter Ollie Pope keep his place?

