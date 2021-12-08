Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan ten Doeschate scored almost 11,300 runs in first-class cricket, including 29 centuries

Kent have appointed former Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate as their new batting coach.

The 41-year-old Netherlands all-rounder retired from playing at the end of the 2021 season.

He captained Essex to Championship titles in 2017 and 2019 and was also a member of their 2019 T20 Blast and 2020 Bob Willis Trophy winning sides.

Ten Doeschate has also been successful overseas, winning white-ball trophies in India and New Zealand.

"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to work with Matt Walker and the Kent squad, especially with the talented group of players that have just won the Vitality Blast and will compete in Division One of next season's County Championship," he said.

"I'm ready to start a new chapter of my career and use my experience and that of some of the others I've worked with to influence and improve the players and the group."

South Africa-born Ten Doeschate, who made his Essex debut in 2003, played 33 one-dayers and 24 T20 internationals for the Dutch, and will take up his new role on 1 January.

"He will bring with him a winning mentality and all the experience of a successful playing career into an ambitious Kent dressing room keen to learn," said director of cricket Paul Downton.

Ten Doeschate replaces Michael Yardy, who has returned to Sussex as director of their cricket academy.