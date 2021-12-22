Ashes: Mark Wood says England given 'kick up the bum' after defeat in second Test

England's players had a "brutally honest chat" with coach Chris Silverwood after defeat by Australia in the second Ashes Test, says seamer Mark Wood.

The tourists were beaten by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane before the 275-run defeat in Adelaide. The third Test starts in Melbourne on 26 December.

"We obviously review the game, chat about what we did well, what we didn't do well, but this time it was sterner from Chris Silverwood," Wood said.

"To hear [Chris Silverwood] speak like that - not because he's under pressure or anything - but to hear him speak like that rather than just being his usual coaching self, he was actually annoyed and wanted a change.

"Hopefully it comes at the right time for us to catch a spark."

Silverwood, who took over as coach in 2019, has won one of his past 11 Tests in charge, but says he is still the right man for the job. external-link

Wood revealed that the players met for a 'very honest chat' following the defeat in the second Test, with senior players including captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, James Anderson and Stuart Broad all having a say.

"Stokesy [Ben Stokes] and Joe Root spoke to the group about… basically a bit of a kick up the bum saying 'this isn't good enough'," Wood said.

"We've talked in depth about how things can get better. Not just words or cliched words, we actually set out what we're going to do in Melbourne practice-wise, what we're going to do differently."

Wood featured in the first Test but missed out in the second, with Broad and Anderson returning for the day-night game.

Speaking after the defeat in Adelaide, Root said England's bowlers bowled the wrong lengths and "needed to be braver" but Wood says "probably the way Rooty phrased it maybe isn't the way he totally wanted".

Wood added: "I don't think there's any friction between the bowlers and the captain. It's not like that at all."

England head to Melbourne needing a win to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.

"We've got to believe we can turn this round," Wood said. "We haven't shown our best stuff yet. We know that Australia have played really well. If we can match them then we believe we can win Test matches here.

"We've just got to up our game in all three areas. At the minute, Australia have scored 400 twice, we've had batting collapses and we've dropped catches.

"We've got facets of the game that need major work. We've now got a couple of days to stop thinking about cricket, get away in Melbourne and enjoy the lead-up to Christmas."

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 11:24

    I wonder if the 'clear the air talks' extend to the team challenging Silverwood & Root about their roles as decision makers. Poor team selections & making bad calls when winning the toss don't help.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 11:24

    I don't believe the conversation was "brutally honest" as Wood seems to imply there is no issue between the bowlers and Root, although Root himself suggests there is. A "brutally honest" conversation would include senior players (inc. bowlers) not usurping the captain's on-field authority and sticking to said captain's plans. It would also include the seeming weakness in Root's authority.

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 11:23

    A man in denial. If he thinks Root didn’t mean to call out the bowlers then I’m not sure that’s a rollicking.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 11:23

    Massive problems were in the squad before setting foot in Oz. Hameed plays so low (is every finger of his strapped?) he was bound to find the bouncier pitches too much. Burns has a technique designed to hinder not help. Ditto Lawrence. Pope has looked like a cat on a hot tin roof for 18 months. A number of players expressed reticence about touring. All this was known BEFORE we travelled.

  • Comment posted by the_warden, today at 11:23

    Maybe I'm just being overly optimistic but I agree with Woody - these players are better than they've shown this year. We've got no chance of winning or drawing the ashes but I hope we can come home having won at least one test. I'll be cheering them on even if they lose though

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 11:21

    Joe Root is about as inspirational as an unmade bed.

  • Comment posted by cobhammer, today at 11:20

    I love these brutally honest chats by the management and Root Its a management technique to absolve themselves of any blame and push it on the players. Been done in business for years by poor managers trying to justify their positions.

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 11:20

    Yeah, that's right. Enjoy the lead up to Xmas. Lovely jolly for you lot!

  • Comment posted by Hiram Oysterburger III, today at 11:19

    If Root thinks the bowlers are bowling the wrong lengths, he should speak to the Captain during the game and get him to change their leng................oh.

  • Comment posted by AGnomeCalledJimmy, today at 11:18

    The fact England have to publish they've talked about it shows how weak the accountability has been before now. I guess the public wanted to hear this, but it'll be doubly embarassing if now after 'the chat' they get mauled anyway

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 11:18

    Allways same with ashes tour, england only wske up when tour lost and oz have had enough. Predict England to win last test. Ssying that what do english cricket expect when longer version of domestic game reduced to an afterthought.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 11:17

    I hate this policy of putting a decent guy in front of media to take the flak. This should be Root and Silverwood. They say they haven't showed their best stuff but the reality is they probably have. I see 3 more large defeats unless weather intervenes and a load of old tosh like "we'll learn from this and be better prepared next time"

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 11:17

    Please, somebody tell me how Moving Parts Burns is going to improve before the Boxing Day Test?
    The man is a liability.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:17

    Silverwood needs more than a kick in the bum mate

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:16

    These England cricketers must be trained to spew rubbish

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 11:16

    0-2 why not when 0-0?

  • Comment posted by Damo, today at 11:15

    Dont you think you should be in the nets sorting our the rubbish batting, and in the field doing some catching drills etc rather then "enjoying the lead up to xmas". Great approach

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 11:15

    The top-order are simply out of their depth. There is only so much that Malan and Root can do if the batsmen that come before them are always going to fail. As for the bowlers, though Wood himself and Robinson are playing their part, those who were here for the last drubbing, including two supposed all-time greats, don't seem to have 'learned lessons', do they?

  • Comment posted by laughingdevil, today at 11:14

    I'm now highly confident we will win 3-2

    Thanks Mark

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 11:20

      RJsportfan replied:
      lol.

  • Comment posted by Rapid, today at 11:13

    Brutal truth... so they told the coach he was not up to the job; as an ECB patsy who won't insist on the fundamental changes required.

