Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Strauss captained the 2010-11 England Ashes team which had a near-perfect Boxing Day

It's Christmas time, mistletoe and... caught behind?

With the festive period in full swing, BBC Sport has put together a bumper cricket quiz to keep you entertained.

Australia and England will battle it out in the third Ashes Test on 26 December, but how much do you know about Boxing Day Tests from years gone by?

Plus test your knowledge of Ashes run-scorers and wicket-takers, identify cricketers enjoying Christmas past, unravel some Christmas-themed anagrams and answer questions on the stars of women's cricket in 2021.

Don't forget to share your score on social media using #bbccricket.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Can you unravel these Christmas cricketer anagrams? How to play Score: 0 / 10 04:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Answers Give up!

Can you name these women's cricket stars from 2021? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Hint Answers Give up!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.