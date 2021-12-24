Cricket quiz: How many can you get right in BBC Sport's festive quiz?

Andrew Strauss
Andrew Strauss captained the 2010-11 England Ashes team which had a near-perfect Boxing Day

It's Christmas time, mistletoe and... caught behind?

With the festive period in full swing, BBC Sport has put together a bumper cricket quiz to keep you entertained.

Australia and England will battle it out in the third Ashes Test on 26 December, but how much do you know about Boxing Day Tests from years gone by?

Plus test your knowledge of Ashes run-scorers and wicket-takers, identify cricketers enjoying Christmas past, unravel some Christmas-themed anagrams and answer questions on the stars of women's cricket in 2021.

Can you unravel these Christmas cricketer anagrams?

Can you name these women's cricket stars from 2021?

