Ashes: Josh Hazlewood to miss third Test, but Mitchell Starc & Marcus Harris set to play

By Geoff LemonAustralian cricket commentator in Melbourne

The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:30 GMT (25-29 December)
Australia coach Justin Langer has suggested Mitchell Starc will play in a third Ashes Test in quick succession, but Josh Hazlewood will again miss out with a minor side strain.

Starc, 31, has bowled more than 75 overs in the series and felt twinges in his back during the second Test.

Captain Pat Cummins should return for the third Test, and Victoria's Scott Boland has been added to the squad.

"It's nice to have this nursery of bowlers," said Langer.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 after an empathic 275-run win in the second Test in Adelaide followed a nine-wicket victory in the opening Test in Brisbane.

Avoiding defeat in the famous Boxing Day Test in Melbourne will mean Langer's side retain the Ashes after a 2-2 draw in England in 2019 and a 4-0 win down under in 2017.

Starc took 6-80 in Adelaide, but bowled 43.1 overs, just days after bowling 32 in the first Test.

"Mitch Starc was almost the man of the match last game," said Langer. "He's an unbelievable athlete and he's incredibly fit.

"His resilience to come back over and over again, the way he controlled the tempo of the game, is a credit to him. He became the leader of the attack.

"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't get up for Boxing Day."

Hazlewood, who was injured during the first Test, lives in Sydney but will spend Christmas in Melbourne.

Langer said that was the player's choice because he had already made plans to spend the holiday with his partner's family, not because there would be a late bid to get him ready to play.

Cummins - the third of Australia's prominent fast-bowling trio - will certainly return and will resume his new job as captain after missing the second Test at late notice because he was a Covid-19 close contact.

"I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening," said Langer, who took over as coach in May 2018.

"I really liked how everyone stayed calm and got on with their process, their role within the team."

Langer also gave his backing to opener Marcus Harris, who has scored just 38 runs across his four innings in the series - the fewest of any specialist batter from either side.

"He'll play in the Test, no worries about that," said Langer.

"This is his home ground. He hasn't made the runs that he would have liked, but he's dominated domestic cricket. So he can play. He showed glimpses of it in Test cricket so far.

"We're hopeful that he'll keep kicking on and keep getting better. He's not far off.

"We want an opening partnership for the long term, not the short term. We've chopped and changed a lot over the last few years, and testament to that is how many opening partners Davey Warner has had."

  • Comment posted by Richsport, today at 08:31

    "An empathic 275 run win ..."? Oh for the days of decent sub-editors ...

  • Comment posted by Simonides, today at 08:31

    A guide to England's team in a nutshell:

    Batters - Root, Malan
    Wicketkeepers - n/a
    Bowlers - n/a
    Managers - n/a

    And that just about sums it up!

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 08:30

    They could play their U19s and we’d still lose. We are that poorer side.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 08:27

    Their bowling attack is just too good for our batting line up. Then when we bowl, because the batsmen have failed, our bowlers are under massive pressure to perform, and then don’t. At the moment the Aussies get to play pressure free cricket for fun.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 08:21

    The new plan is to get the rest of the Tour cancelled..A 2-0 defeat is then the best Ashes performances for 10years

  • Comment posted by Verity Lambert, today at 08:18

    To be fair, i think even Ronnie Hazlewood night get wickets against our current line-up !!!!

  • Comment posted by Retrorat1, today at 08:14

    Rory Burns is 1 duck away from having the same number of ducks as India's #11 for this year. For an opening batsman that is an insult and I hope he reads this.
    I personally will give Hameed these 3 more tests because at least that is a completion of 11 Tests and then we take stats.
    Who ever they bring will be a test as we have not yet overcome the first test defeat, players need to step up NOW.

  • Comment posted by hippo1, today at 08:04

    Pope needs divine intervention to retain his spot. The only thing Buttler will catch at the MCG is the virus. Is Boycott's passport current?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 08:01

    Lillee, Thompson and Merv Hughes are considering a comeback after seeing the England batting line up

  • Comment posted by Jake, today at 08:00

    Dang! I thought bowling Starc into the ground was the whole point of Butler's anchor-dropping! Hopefully he feels the effects during the match.
    Need to bat well and make sure he's not there for Sydney.
    At least the skipper will have a rough outside right-hander's off for day 5

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 07:59

    They could bring skippy the bush kangaroo into the squad and still win

  • Comment posted by Honkdawally, today at 07:58

    The Aussies could get the team physio and coach driver to bowl and it would make no difference, if you can’t bat you can’t bat!

  • Comment posted by jer, today at 07:56

    If I was a bowler I would hate to be referred to as being part of a "nursery of bowlers" at this its derogative makes them sound children that need caring for. No one says the same about batman. Hold on a minute what was JL?

    • Reply posted by Jake, today at 08:01

      Jake replied:
      Isn't it supposed to be a nursery of plants?

  • Comment posted by walks_a, today at 07:53

    Prediction: England first innings all out for 180, but having batted 105 overs. New focus seems to be on not getting out, not sure that will lead to more runs though. Look at Buttler in last test.

    • Reply posted by walks_a, today at 08:01

      walks_a replied:
      England looked most comfortable in last two tests when they were going along at 3.5 an over. They look at there worst when becalmed under 2 an over. How many tests have we had in recent years going in 60-3 or 70-4 at lunch. Pressure built from not scoring as well as opponents taking wickets. That was why KP was so good. Took the game/momentum away from teams when we were under pressure.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 07:53

    They could drag 11 guys off the streets of Melbourne and still give this England team a game! Don’t think I’ve ever felt so let down by any England team in 60 years of watching sport.

  • Comment posted by Ashley, today at 07:52

    The difference is that Australia care about winning the Ashes and the England and Wales team just want to fill time before the IPL.

    • Reply posted by Retrorat1, today at 08:18

      Retrorat1 replied:
      Think All 11 Australian players play in the IPL one season or another, for England there are 3/4? So where is the problem.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 07:50

    Hope Eng can bat well at MCG. They haven’t been able to score well above 300. Adelaide gave them the perfect opportunity to do so with a nice batting wicket and weakened Aus bowling. Burns, Hameed, Pope and Stokes have been lacklustre.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 08:14

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      "They haven’t been able to score well above 300".
      They haven't even reached it.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 07:49

    Doesn't matter they could pick Dot Cotton and they'd still beat England

    • Reply posted by Ashley, today at 07:55

      Ashley replied:
      And Little Willy the pug

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 07:48

    I don't think it really matters, they could play Skippy the kangaroo 1 to 11 and still beat our pathetic losers.

  • Comment posted by smr, today at 07:47

    According to Root, they have learned from the last two defeats so watch out Aussies as third time lucky. 🤣🤣🤣 Maybe if the Aussies play with 8 it mat be closer match

