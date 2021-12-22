West Indies v England: Eoin Morgan to lead much-changed tourists squad in T20 series

England head coach Chris Silverwood (left) talks to bowler David Payne (right)
David Payne (right) was named in England's replacement squad for the ODIs against Pakistan in July, after the original squad's Covid bubble was compromised, but did not feature in the three games

England captain Eoin Morgan will lead a much-changed 16-man squad during January's five-match Twenty20 tour of the West Indies.

No players involved in the ongoing Ashes will be involved in the tour, which starts on 22 January - four days after the final Test in Australia.

Left-armers George Garton and David Payne are the two uncapped players.

Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach, with Chris Silverwood taking a break after the Ashes.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire).

Collingwood, who captained England to T20 World Cup success in the West Indies in 2010, will be assisted by former opener Marcus Trescothick.

The squad includes 11 players who were involved in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November, where England lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand.

Opening batter Jason Roy (calf) and left-arm bowler Tymal Mills (thigh) are both involved after recovering from injuries sustained in that tournament.

Garton, 24, was in England's squad against Sri Lanka in June, but did not feature and was then ruled out of the following Pakistan series because England's Covid bubble was compromised.

The Sussex bowler featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in October and is currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in the Australian Big Bash League.

He has taken 54 wickets in 47 T20s, while Gloucestershire bowler Payne, 30, has claimed 133 in 109 T20 games.

Phil Salt could make his T20 international debut, after appearing in one-day cricket for the first time against Pakistan in July.

Paul Collingwood said: "We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad.

"I have good memories of winning a World Cup in Barbados and I'm really looking forward to going back there with this squad to face a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills."

Reigning champions West Indies were knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup, with just one win from five games.

The five-match series, which starts England's build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia from 16 October, is followed by a three-match Test series in March.

T20 series schedule

January (all day-night matches, starting 22:00 GMT)

22 1st Twenty20 international, Barbados

23 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados

26 3rd Twenty20 international, Barbados

29 4th Twenty20 international, Barbados

30 5th Twenty20 international, Barbados

  • Comment posted by chackt, today at 11:32

    The test squad is a mess, lets just admit it and move on. But I like the lot of this bunch. New blood.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 11:31

    Actually I'd have Livingstone, Salt, Topley Mahmood and Vince in the Test team not the hit and giggle. The current test squad should play this rubbish.

  • Comment posted by PenfroPeteMk2, today at 11:27

    To all those blaming T20, White-Ball, Slog-fests -
    Who are the current World T20 champions ? Didn't the World Test Champions also appear in the World T20 Final ?

    Attitude is the key

  • Comment posted by claretvolcanoes, today at 11:23

    How many more competitions of “sloggit” are we going to have to endure- 100, County 20/20, international friendly 20/20s, World 20/20, Indian Premier league, Big Bash, Pakistan’s 20/20,Caribbean 20/20. Definitely too much rubbish short form cricket being played while our test cricket continues to dwindle away from lack of care, attention and investment

  • Comment posted by Priti Useless, today at 11:21

    Silverwood needs a break from the job does he?
    Yes, a permanent one.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 11:17

    All 5 T20 to be played in Barbados' beautiful Kensington Oval. What a treat!

  • Comment posted by njtpuma, today at 11:16

    Would like to see Tom Abell in the squad. I think he could be a good successor to Morgan when he finishes.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 11:16

    Banton is a dodgy selection based upon the last 18 months efforts

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 11:14

    Silverwood's "break" should be made permanent

  • Comment posted by Dilwyn, today at 11:13

    That team would more than likely beat the ashes team

    • Reply posted by Jose, today at 11:32

      Jose replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by organizedconfusion, today at 11:09

    Apparently they're sending the women's team to save embarassment.

    • Reply posted by grg3822, today at 11:16

      grg3822 replied:
      The Ladies are awesome and play with far more passion and commitment than the current men's test side.
      Maybe the men should have the one test series and the ladies play five?

  • Comment posted by Woody87, today at 11:08

    Silverwood having a "rest after the Ashes" - hopefully a prolonged rest. AKA retirement.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 11:03

    Just keep this squad out there for the tests in March and see how better they are than the current bunch!

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 11:02

    I see the coach and some players are resting again
    How many people have jobs where they rest for half a year
    Absolute overpaid nonsense

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 11:01

    What has Parkinson done wrong ??

    • Reply posted by Andy V, today at 11:03

      Andy V replied:
      Absolutely nothing,

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 10:59

    It's time to give Moeen the captaincy. Morgan offers nothing with the bat and would be better off coaching from the sidelines

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 10:54

    Perhaps the two coaches should be selected for the next Ashes test? I reckon even now they'd make a better fist of it than the current batsmen [sic]

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 10:50

    No story here as such headlines are nonsense as very few test players ever made T20 hit and hope entertainment

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 10:50

    Root aside, I think this squad would beat the current England Test team in a test match

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 10:50

    The one day squad seem to be a much more cohesive unit than the test squad. The reason being the strong leadership shown by Morgan. Root could do with some mentoring from Morgan to improve the test side.

