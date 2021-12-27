Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Players from both England and Australia all returned negative Covid-19 PCR tests before the start of the third day of the third Ashes Test.

The families of both sets of players also undertook PCR tests and they too have come back negative.

On Monday, the start of the play at Melbourne Cricket Ground was delayed by 30 minutes after two family members and two of England's support staff tested positive.

Play resumes at the MCG at 23:30 GMT.

England ended day two on 31-4 in the second innings, trailing Australia by 51 runs.

The tourists are 2-0 down in the five-match series and must win in Melbourne to have any hope of regaining the Ashes.

Because of Covid rates in Melbourne, England players and staff have been subjected to stricter living arrangements than for the previous Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

On Monday, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley addressed concerns about the final two Test matches in Sydney and Hobart following the positive tests.

"Clearly we are being extra vigilant as there are increasing cases in the community. But our protocols are designed for this set of events," he told a news conference.

"We've got very comprehensive testing regimes and the players have been absolutely fantastic. It's ultimately about everyone taking personal responsibility.

"We'll keep working hard to make sure, primarily, everyone is kept very safe."