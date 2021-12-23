Ashes: England need to be brave, show trust and eradicate 'quite basic' mistakes, says Joe Root

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments139

England captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes
England's highest score in the series so far is 297, while Australia have passed 400 in the first innings of both Tests
The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:30 GMT (25-29 December)
Coverage: Test Match Special and live text commentary, plus clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT

England have to respond by being brave, showing trust and eradicating "quite basic" mistakes in the third Ashes Test in Melbourne, says captain Joe Root.

They trail 2-0 in the five-Test series after a 275-run defeat in the day-night second Test in Adelaide followed a nine-wicket loss in Brisbane.

After Adelaide Root said he was "frustrated" that England keep making the same mistakes.

"I expect a response," Root told BBC Radio 5 Live on Friday.

"I expect everyone to throw everything into this Test match."

To win the Ashes England go into the famous Boxing Day Test at the MCG, which starts at 23:30 GMT on Saturday, needing to win the remaining three games in the series.

Root said the game is a "very special Test match and one that every English player wants to be involved in", adding it is a "great opportunity to try and create some history and do something special".

The Boxing Day Test in the 2017 Ashes was drawn, and it is a ground where England have seen some success with two wins in the five Tests prior to that - although the other three were lost.

In his post-match interview after the heavy defeat in Adelaide, Root was critical of his bowlers, saying "we needed to bowl fuller".

But he also spoke about missed chances in the field - England dropped seven catches in the second Test and have dropped 12 in the series so far - and criticised the batters for not building enough partnerships.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, who did not feature in the second Test, said on Wednesday that England had had a "brutally honest conversation" and were given "a kick up the bum", something batter Dawid Malan said was needed.

"We've addressed it as a group," said Root. "We spoke and had a very honest discussion at the end of the game.

"It was quite clear where we need to make improvements.

"I'm not someone that's going to stand there and make excuses [about the lack of preparation]. The fact is, the mistakes that we've made have been… I don't think they've been intricate little things, they've been quite basic ones.

"In many ways, there's nothing to lose. We have to go out there and win. And I've got a sense that everyone's in the right frame of mind to do that."

England resumed the final day of the second Test on 82-4 but managed to take the game into the final session, with Jos Buttler surviving 207 balls for his 26 runs, and Root said England need to show that sort of attitude and "harness it for five days".

He added that his side are "more than capable of doing that, we just need to go and deliver it".

The tourists are expected to make changes in Melbourne with Zak Crawley set to replace Rory Burns - who has 51 runs in four innings - and Jonny Bairstow coming in for Ollie Pope, who has managed 48 runs in four attempts.

Wood is set to return too, most likely for Chris Woakes, with Stuart Broad and spinner Jack Leach battling for the final spot in the attack, with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson expected to be retained.

Root refused to be drawn on team selection but urged whoever is selected to do "basic things well" and have "clarity of mind".

The 30-year-old, who is England's most successful captain but is facing a third Ashes in charge without success, asked his batters to show an "over my dead body" attitude and encouraged his bowlers to "ask those difficult questions for longer periods of time".

"We've been, on occasions, very good. But on occasions we've probably been a little bit pretty with our lengths," added Root.

"We just have to do it for longer. We have to trust it, and be brave and throw everything into this game."

'England will bounce back hard'

Australia captain Cummins is set to return in Melbourne after being deemed a close Covid-19 contact on the morning of the third Test, but Josh Hazlewood will again be absent with a side strain.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc is set to overcome rib and back injuries to play a third successive Test, while coach Justin Langer has given his backing to Marcus Harris at the top of the order despite the left-hander only making 38 runs in four innings.

All-rounder Cameron Green says Australia are expecting a much-improved England this week.

"They had really good moments and we know how good they are," said Green.

"They are obviously a world-class team, with world-class players.

"We played really well the last couple of matches, we're sure they'll bounce back really hard."

At 22, and just six Tests into his Australia career, Green is still a novice and says the comparisons being drawn with England all-rounder Ben Stokes are "dangerous" because Stokes is "the best in the world".

"I'm sure when I play more Tests I might get a bit more confidence to be able to do [what Stokes does] and get a bit more self-belief that you can win a match by yourself," said Green.

Green is yet to fire with the bat in the series, making 35 in three innings, but his five wickets, including twice getting Root out, and good economy with the ball have helped Australia to a commanding series lead.

On his success against Root, Green said: "It's a bit of fun at the moment, isn't it? Maybe a few of the boys have mentioned it.

"It's not really a match up, I've just got lucky a couple of times. He obviously hasn't got a hundred [in Australia] but he's batting beautifully out in the middle so we've got to be on our game again."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 07:54

    Root. Great batsman. Clueless captain.
    Silverwood. Bang average player. Dreadful manager. Result.... drubbing

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 07:52

    How about “play each delivery on merit, stop playing 20/20 shots and gifting away your wicket”.

    Root’s message is repeatedly “we will learn lessons” but they never do and there’s no consequences for not doing so. This will be Root’s legacy as Captain sadly.

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 07:54

    I can’t wait to hear it all again after the next Test match.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:37

      cb replied:
      Agreed, I'm not sure if the media team have given Root the wrong briefing, sounds like the 3rd test post match speech rather than the pre match.... :)

  • Comment posted by chuBuBBawuB, today at 08:03

    It's not some huge mystery why they are losing.
    Australia have 2 batters who average over 60 and can afford to omit Khawaja who is low 40s.
    English top order has only one batter who averages higher than the low 30s.
    The simple truth is they just aren't as good as Australia

    • Reply posted by James, today at 08:17

      James replied:
      True. And 12 dropped catches on those higher averaging batsmen has cost us even more. Alongside the inferior batting, that poor fielding is a true signal of how badly coached this England team is.

  • Comment posted by KSlater, today at 07:52

    Eng hopes resting on Zak Crawley and he’s averaging 11 this year, oh dear

    • Reply posted by mehstg, today at 08:28

      mehstg replied:
      Says it all. Replacing a bang average opener with an even worse one to partner bloke who was struggling to get a bat in second XI cricket a few years back.

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 07:57

    So Bairstow and Crawley are potentially coming in to 'bolster' the batting. These two have been dropped previously for being out of form. Bairstow has been dropped from the team at least twice over the years. It's a sign of insanity from Root and Silverwood making the same decisions over and over again and expecting a different outcome. Surely they need to look towards the Lions for fresh blood.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 08:10

      airwolf replied:
      Agreed, gloves to Foakes, play Jos as a bat, send Pope to leave school and tell Jos to get some or move over....no more excuses or omni-cricketer facades to hide behind.

  • Comment posted by Sonny Fabich, today at 08:30

    "I will bang out a century" says Root. A word to the wise mate, don't say stuff like that before a match, it just makes you look a bigger berk when you get out for @10-15 before lunch. Don't raise expectations, just go out and perform. Surprise us all.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 08:32

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Let’s be honest he probably will get at least one hundred it’s just the truth it’s just everyone loves being negative

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 08:19

    There’s more cliche’s in this article than an episode of blackadder. Ultimately we need to play better than the opposition, thats kind of how sport works.

  • Comment posted by munter, today at 08:16

    Central contracts make life simple, if you fail to do your job properly - no worries you still pick up lots of money !. 🥳

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 08:20

      flying lizard replied:
      Hit the nail on the head! Get rid of them and then they will also be allowed to play county cricket and get much needed match practice!

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 07:50

    Saying it and doing it are two very different things. The latter being beyond them. 5-0 humiliation for sure, unless the weather intervenes.

    • Reply posted by steppie1978, today at 07:52

      steppie1978 replied:
      Yep La Niña will probably be their MVP

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:20

    Mistakes were made in scheduling - lack of batting preparation against state sides. Compounded by mistakes at the toss and in selection. Then in the fielding and in the bowling to some extent. Lots of talking since but it sounds like the England dressing room is divided and some have lost faith in Root and Silverwood's leadership. We'll soon find out.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 08:19

    I hope the England players are hungover from the day before after celebrating Xmas. A half drunk England team might perform better than they did in the first 2 tests

    • Reply posted by Sonny Fabich, today at 08:25

      Sonny Fabich replied:
      Flintoff certainly did.

  • Comment posted by tonyandjune, today at 07:50

    5-0 then........

  • Comment posted by Liverpallblackcaps, today at 08:21

    Cracks me up! No matter how hard I try whilst reading the nonsense that comes out of the England camp I just can't hear anything other than pure drivel. There's absolutely no blood and guts, sweat and tears in the entire side. I just have no feeling that it's going to be anything other than another mauling.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 08:26

      cb replied:
      Bit harsh, we could be competitve in the anthems at the start.... :)

  • Comment posted by Mr Magoo, today at 08:03

    I like Rooty, but this cliché ridden attempt at man management shows a little lack of depth and is more likely to prove to the Aussies how desperate we really are

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 08:18

      flying lizard replied:
      They've not even needed to start sledging yet!

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 08:02

    Crawley (and Lawrence) recently dropped and hardly played. Burns also. The modern approach of giving players 7 games rather than 3 at the start of their careers is fine but after being dropped I think they need 12-18 months out to work on their game unscramble mind and fight to get back in. Idea that you get dropped, out for 2-3 months and back in having barely played sends wrong message

    • Reply posted by flying lizard, today at 08:14

      flying lizard replied:
      And some get dropped and never get back Foakes & Vince for starters.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 08:27

    Another crushing defeat on the cards. We have one test batsman and two test bowlers at the wrong end of their careers. The rest are bang average in this format of the game. Sad thing is. The two test bowlers will soon be gone and the cupboard is looking empty. We may well be at the start of further decline until we start producing some quality players.

  • Comment posted by KSlater, today at 07:50

    Test batting is all about ticker not technique, Eng need players with mental toughness to grind out an innings and make the Aussie bowlers work hard,

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 08:23

    Fantastic batsmen; not such a fantastic a captain.!

    If the ECB were as fastidious in their attention to detail in the test team as they are the ODI's, England would be a fantastic team. 'If'
    doesnt really cut it though.

  • Comment posted by stevekitt, today at 08:22

    presumably eradicating mistakes includes batsmen who get out to the last ball of a session because they are concentrating on something else ?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC