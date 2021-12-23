Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lorcan Tucker top scored for Ireland with 84 runs

Second Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida: Ireland 150 all out (20 overs) Tucker 84; Netravlkar 3-33 USA 141-7 (20 overs) Modani 27, M Patel 26, Singh 22; Campher 4-25 Ireland won by nine runs Scorecard

Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher starred as Ireland fought back from their bruising defeat on Wednesday to beat the United States by nine runs and draw their T20I series in Florida 1-1.

The USA restricted Ireland to 150 all out from their 20 overs, Tucker scoring the majority of the runs with 84.

The Americans started solidly in reply, recovering from the unfortunate run-out of opener Ryan Scott to reach 34-1 from the first six overs but ended 141-7.

Campher took four wickets for 25 runs.

The hosts created history by beating a Test playing nation for the first time in the opening match between the sides, triumphing by 26 runs.

The teams will now play three one-day international matches starting on Sunday in Lauderhill.

Monank Patel's men had Ireland in trouble at 96-6 thanks to some superb catching, the best coming when Marty Kain stooped low to pull off a brilliant diving effort to dismiss William McClintock.

Ireland rallied slightly to 128-8 with three overs left and when US skipper Patel produced an excellent piece of wicketkeeping by running out Barry McCarthy thanks to a classy dive and throw at the stumps, hopes were high of another famous US triumph.

Yet Tucker, who top scored for Ireland in the first match with an unbeaten 57, was ultimately the matchwinner with his fine innings of 84 from 56 balls which included three sixes and helped set what seemed an under-par target.

The USA made a promising start in reply but Ireland's bowling was much improved.

Gajanand Singh, the American match winner with the bat in the first game, again came to the fore and unleashed some mighty blows but when he was trapped LBW by Campher the US were left with too much to do despite the best efforts of Sushant Modani, who smacked 27 from 15 including two maximums before being caught in the deep.

They needed 17 from the last over but fell just short in an exciting finish.