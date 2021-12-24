Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie pictured with USA's Gerhard Erasmus after the opening T20I between the sides on Wednesday

The first one-day international between USA and Ireland, scheduled for 26 December, has been cancelled because of a positive Covid-19 case in the umpiring team for the matches.

All four of the umpires were left unavailable for the match as the three negative tested umpires were deemed close contacts to the one positive one.

The second and third ODIs are set to go ahead as planned, say USA Cricket.

They are currently scheduled for 28 and 30 December.

An alternative match official group will be used for those matches in Fort Lauderdale if required.

The positive test was identified during ongoing testing as part of the series' Covid managed environment.

"USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely together, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so," explained Cricket Ireland in a statement.

USA claimed a historic victory over Ireland in the first T20I between the sides on Wednesday but Ireland won the next encounter to draw the series 1-1.