Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simon Harmer has 719 first-class wickets and has played five Test matches for South Africa

Essex spinner Simon Harmer has agreed a new four-year contract to stay at Chelmsford until the end of 2026.

Harmer joined Essex in 2017 and took 90 wickets for the club last season.

"The club gave me an opportunity in 2017 for which I will always be grateful," said the 32-year-old.

"I'm determined to continue developing my game across all formats and look forward to contributing to further success, both on and off the field, over the next five years."

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "He's an important leader for us on and off the field and this is a real signal of intent from both him and the club."

Wicketkeeper-batters Adam Wheater, 31, and Will Buttleman, 21, also signed new two-year deals on Friday, joining a host of players to have penned new deals with Essex over the last month, including former England captain Alastair Cook and all-rounder Paul Walter.