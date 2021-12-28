Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The series is the first time the USA have hosted a full ICC member on home soil

The first one-day international between the USA and Ireland in Florida has been postponed after positive Covid-19 cases.

Tuesday's scheduled game has been pushed back by 24 hours after "a small number" of cases within the playing and support staff groups.

The original opening ODI on Boxing Day was cancelled after a positive Covid test in the umpiring group.

The remaining fixtures will now be played on 29 and 30 December.

Ireland's trip to the USA was billed as historic with the scheduled five-game series the first time a full ICC member would face the US on American soil.

The USA stunned favourites Ireland in the first Twenty20 International at the Broward County Stadium before Christmas, but the visitors hit back in the second T20 to level the series.

A three-game ODI series was set to follow but has been heavily hit by Covid. An umpire tested positive on Boxing Day and the opening game was subsequently cancelled, and the new cases have pushed the start of the ODI games back until Wednesday.

"All of the remaining players and support staff have undergone a full suite of antigen testing this evening, all with negative results," read a Cricket Ireland statement.

"If both teams can complete an additional set of negative testing tomorrow then the series will proceed with the amended dates of 29 December and 30 December.

"The three umpires who were initially deemed as close contacts to the one positive case in the umpiring group have now all tested negative, and these three umpires now await final ICC confirmation to officiate on 29 and 30 December."