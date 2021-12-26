Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's players have arrived at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for day two of the third Ashes Test after a Covid-19 scare.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement their scheduled departure from the team hotel had been delayed while they awaited results from Covid-19 tests following a positive test in the team's family group.

All of England's players tested negative and they arrived at the MCG approximately 35 minutes before the scheduled start at 23:30 GMT.

Play will be delayed because of the late arrival.

Due to higher rates in Melbourne, the team have been subjected to stricter living arrangements than in the previous Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Australia will resume on 61-1 after England were bowled out for 185 on day one.

England, who are 2-0 down in the five-match series, must win in Melbourne to have any hope of regaining the Ashes.