Ashes: Australia seize control of third Test after ruthless bowling display

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day two of five)
England 185 Root 50; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 & 31-4 Boland 2-1, Starc 2-11
Australia 267 Harris 76, Warner 38; Anderson 4-33
England trail by 51 runs with six wickets remaining
England are facing Ashes defeat after a dramatic second day of the third Test in Melbourne, which saw England close on 31-4 - still 51 runs behind Australia - following inspired bowling from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

England's bowlers had earlier fought back admirably, reducing Australia to a lead of just 82 with James Anderson taking 4-33.

But in a hostile final hour on a difficult pitch, Starc removed Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan in consecutive balls to leave England reeling at 7-2.

Haseeb Hameed battled to overcome the opening burst from Starc and Cummins, only to edge behind off debutant Boland before nightwatchman Jack Leach was bowled shouldering arms two balls later.

While another top order failure will take up much of the conversation, this was more a reflection of phenomenal, at times unplayable, Australian bowling.

Unplayable Australia run riot

England's batting has come under scrutiny in every innings of the series so far.

But while their first-innings 185 all out was woeful and consisted of numerous batters gifting their wickets away, Monday's late collapse was very different.

From ball one, Starc and Cummins were a gladiatorial presence - the MCG their coliseum.

They had the ball swinging, bouncing and seaming all over the vast arena and the inexperienced Hameed and newly-recalled Crawley stood little chance opening the batting.

It was ruthless, hostile and often uncomfortable, but compelling, viewing in front of a raucous Melbourne crowd.

Cummins was unlucky to go wicketless but alongside Starc he built the pressure perfectly to allow the latter to have Crawley caught behind before pinning the ever-reliable Malan lbw with the most marginal of lbws just one ball later.

Hameed somehow survived the outburst. He was ducking and dodging all around the crease, but he was hanging on.

Boland had other ideas, however. Inspired by the Starc and Cummins, he found the exact same nagging line and seam movement as Hameed edged behind before Jack Leach looked utterly baffled as he lost his off stump trying to leave the ball on length.

Root and Stokes have the unenviable task of saving the Test, series and urn when play resumes at 23:30 GMT on Monday.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by AJC, today at 08:02

    Just when you think it can't get any more humiliating and embarrassing, it does.
    You can only laugh at it now.
    If this match doesn't highlight the need for massive change in the England set up then nothing will.
    You might as well write test cricket off.
    Not one player has got the b***s to front up and admit it's a shambles for fear of repercussions.
    Toe the party line boys it's so much easier.

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 08:02

    Upvote if you think Silverwood should be sacked immediately

    Downvote if you're one of his mates in the ECB.

  • Comment posted by Joe 90, today at 08:02

    I’m 58 years old and this England Batting line up is the worst one that I’ve ever come across, with the exception of Root of course who IS a test batsman, the rest of them are very good at Slogging for money. In 20/20 sloggathon and the even more dreadful 100 there’s always a excuse for getting out hence they have no idea how to apply themselves when it comes to building a score in a test match

  • Comment posted by MenofKent, today at 08:02

    Make it end up please.

  • Comment posted by Simonides, today at 08:02

    Rubbish - and even they must know it by now. Why can't Silverwood and Root admit it, resign, and let someone (anyone!) else have a go?
    But, of course, they won't......

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 08:01

    Aussie bowlers ripped England apart. No one is standing up to that attack.

    It takes our bowlers a half a day to take 4. Sigh.

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 08:01

    Generally, England should beat Australia In English conditions and Australia should beat England in Australian conditions. Only very good teams win away. England are simply not good enough I’m afraid, but we all knew that.

  • Comment posted by Kris, today at 08:01

    It has been a trend for several years now that teams win at home & get thrashed away. Its the same for most teams. Wins at home have papered over the cracks of needing solid technique & temperament.

    The biggest issue is who is there to take the place of Hameed, Crawley, Pope etc?

  • Comment posted by LILLIAN THOMSON, today at 08:01

    Pathetic to see the cowardly thug Stokes wasting so much time before coming out to bat. The umpire should have timed him out under strict rules of cricket.

  • Comment posted by y o y, today at 08:00

    The point is, the Aussies don’t have to be inspired as we are so very very poor at batting it’s an embarrassment

  • Comment posted by Toe2Toe, today at 08:00

    England should declare....and come home.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 08:00

    I betcha they are having a few pints in the change room without a worry?

  • Comment posted by BushTucker, today at 08:00

    Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 07:59

    Well played England. Joe Root, your ‘pep talk’ must have struck the fear of God into the team!!

  • Comment posted by PFC, today at 07:59

    That was embarrassing…

    Clear the decks…

    Stick some youngsters in who can be bothered to play for the shirt…

    They’re supposed to be professionals and knew what had to be done in this last hour…

  • Comment posted by Rseer, today at 07:58

    Time for them to admit what has been obvious all along. The bowlers aren't the issue. Poor management and appalling batting has made this series very easy for Australia.

  • Comment posted by Philthegreen, today at 07:58

    I expect someone on here will still say that England's biggest problem is that Jimmy Anderson hasn't retired yet. Putting Adelaide and Melbourne together, now 7-99 in 62 overs. Hope he plays until he's 45!

  • Comment posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 07:58

    I suppose any joy at seeing Australia bowled out for a below par score was always going to be tempered ( dashed) by "what will England do?" Maybe Jimmy will have a quiet word with England's merengue of a batting lineup? It's so frustrating, we actually fight back for once and are only 82 behind. If we could get to 250 + we could make a game of it but fat chance now. The top order are so brittle

  • Comment posted by lincsloon, today at 07:58

    Total embarrassment!!

  • Comment posted by SlapperNickiAndThe Gang, today at 07:58

    It would be funny if it wasn't so humiliating for England.

    Nah. It is funny. The England batsmen, sorry skittles, putting u their usual great resistance.

