Lorcan Tucker on his way to 84 off 56 balls as Ireland drew the T20 series in Fort Lauderdale

Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker says the Florida pitch will suit spinners in the ODI series against the USA.

Tucker hit a career-best 84 to help Ireland draw the T20 series 1-1 before the first ODI scheduled for Boxing Day was called off due to Covid issues.

The remaining games are on Tuesday and Thursday.

"The wickets have broken up and started to spin late in the innings - there'll be more of that in the ODIs," he said.

"I'm excited to see how our spinners go over a prolonged period of time and it will be up to the batters to manage conditions if it does get difficult.

"The square is quite used at the moment, but the ground staff have done a good job so far at preparing wickets suitable for international cricket."

Top player

Tucker, who has played 47 times for Ireland, was arguably the only Irish batter to come to terms with conditions in Fort Lauderdale during the two T20s and was named Player of the Series.

An unbeaten 57 in the opener was followed by his quickfire 84 - one run better than his previous best, which came against Afghanistan in January.

"Bal (Andrew Balbirnie) told me a few days before the first T20 that I was playing and would bat three," added the 25-year-old.

"To be honest, I was pretty surprised as I wasn't even sure if I was going to be playing. I was delighted to be offered such a good opportunity and glad to contribute where I could.

"They were certainly two very different innings. I suppose the first day, I didn't feel as confident or as sharp in some of my shot-making.

"While I thought my tempo was down a bit from where I wanted, the innings gave me some understanding of where I wanted to go in the next game.

"Luckily, I was able to transfer some of those ideas into practice in the second game and play with more freedom."