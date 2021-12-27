Ashes: Australia thrash feeble England to retain Ashes at Melbourne
|Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day three of five)
|England 185 Root 50; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 & 68 Boland 6-7, Starc 3-29
|Australia 267 Harris 76, Warner 38; Anderson 4-33
|Australia win by an innings and 14 runs; lead series 3-0
England surrendered the Ashes on the morning of the third day of the third Test as Australia crushed them by an innings and 14 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.
Resuming on 31-4, England were meekly dismissed for just 68 inside 81 minutes, with debutant Scott Boland taking an astonishing 6-7.
Their final four wickets fell in the space of 16 balls as England offered the weakest of resistance in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The result means Australia have retained the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket and will be eyeing a 5-0 series win.
The fourth Test will begin in Sydney on 4 January.
