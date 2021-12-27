Ashes: Australia thrash feeble England to retain Ashes at Melbourne

Scott Boland celebrates dismissing Jonny Bairstow
Australia's Scott Boland (left) finished with figures of 6-7 as England crumbled in Melbourne
Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day three of five)
England 185 Root 50; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 & 68 Boland 6-7, Starc 3-29
Australia 267 Harris 76, Warner 38; Anderson 4-33
Australia win by an innings and 14 runs; lead series 3-0
England surrendered the Ashes on the morning of the third day of the third Test as Australia crushed them by an innings and 14 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Resuming on 31-4, England were meekly dismissed for just 68 inside 81 minutes, with debutant Scott Boland taking an astonishing 6-7.

Their final four wickets fell in the space of 16 balls as England offered the weakest of resistance in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The result means Australia have retained the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket and will be eyeing a 5-0 series win.

The fourth Test will begin in Sydney on 4 January.

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 01:03

    I'm not wholly convinced it's the bowlers' fault.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 01:07

      lord obez replied:
      The bowlers didnt score enough runs with the bat so it is their fault

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 01:03

    The ECB

    The Embarrassing Cricket Board

  • Comment posted by bigmuddballs, today at 01:04

    I think it's time the Australian team now burn some new bails and put them on a new urn, as this is definitely the death of English test cricket

  • Comment posted by Puffy Bear, today at 01:02

    Completely and utterly hopeless by England. They should just send some club cricketers over instead, they would do better!

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 01:02

    Didn't even make it past the mid-way point of the series and we lost.
    Australia were ruthless and outperformed England in every department.
    ECB - you reap what you sow.

  • Comment posted by DisgruntledDan, today at 01:05

    Worst English batting lineup I can remember. No team should be losing by an innings when the other team only manage 267.
    These batters really need to have a long hard look at themselves, and the coaching team need to call it a day.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can we please not say that Australia played brilliant cricket because they have actually been quite average. England made them look like world beaters. There is no way Australia would bowl us out so cheaply if we had played at our best

  • Comment posted by y o y, today at 01:04

    You have made every Englishman
    embarrassed .. quite quite pathetic and absolutely spineless

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:02

    Well that went well

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 01:01

    Right now there will be a desperate need to blame something, anything evrything; someone, anyone, everyone. Perhaps, right now, it's best just to say congratulations and well played Australia.

    • Reply posted by chelseablue, today at 01:08

      chelseablue replied:
      It's not like the Aussie's had to try too hard.

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 01:04

    If we have any honour there should be a lot of resignations within English Cricket today. Shocking – humiliating – pathetic. Top to bottom all change please

  • Comment posted by markmack, today at 01:03

    You keep thinking it can't get worse, but England always deliver, to lose by an innings in under 7 sessions is humiliation on a new scale

    • Reply posted by James, today at 01:07

      James replied:
      Exactly. Australia only scored 260 odd and won by an innings!

  • Comment posted by naigib, today at 01:03

    Here comes Root - blah, blah, blah, learn from this, blah, will do better, blah, blah, team are determined, blah, blah, blah, will cut out errors, blah, blah, still lots to play for, blah, blah …

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 01:07

      matt1985 replied:
      Oh yes, because it's all Root's fault isn't it. Yet again he is the only one contributing anything with the bat.

  • Comment posted by itsallupforgrabsnow, today at 01:03

    Pathetic..Abject..England cricket reduced to Ashes

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:03

    What a complete an utter shambles from an England that are inept and void of any ideas, spirit and technique. Heads should roll after this

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 01:01

    Lessons still to be learned I think

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 01:03

      Mad World replied:
      After they have taken a long hard look at themselves

  • Comment posted by y o y, today at 01:05

    Anyone who has anything to do with the setup of Englands red ball cricket and this tour needs to take a long hard look in the mirror and resign!!

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 01:03

    UTTER & TOTAL HUMILIATION

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 01:03

    Now there need to be major changes in the structure of English cricket. No excuses but I won't hold my breath.

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 01:05

    Beaten by an innings and 14runs in less than 2days and an hour!

    It's a good job Silverwood kicked some **** after the previous Test or this could have been REALLY embarrassing for our once proud cricking nation.

    • Reply posted by Duckwhisperer, today at 01:08

      Duckwhisperer replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 01:05

    England got what they deserved - complete humiliation. Silverwood should resign immediately and Root should resign the captaincy.

