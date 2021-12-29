Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben McDermott is the son of former Australia Test cricketer Craig McDermott

Big Bash League, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Hobart Hurricanes 206-5 (20 overs): McDermott 127 (65), Topley 2-17 Melbourne Renegades 121 (15.5 overs): Harper 57 (35), Rogers 3-24, Lamichhane 3-32 Hobart Hurricanes won by 86 runs Scorecard

Ben McDermott became the first man to hit back-to-back centuries in the Big Bash League as he propelled Hobart Hurricanes to an 86-run win over Melbourne Renegades.

McDermott hit 127 from 65 balls, including nine fours and nine sixes, as Hurricanes posted 206-5.

The 27-year-old made an unbeaten 110 against Adelaide Strikers on Monday.

Elsewhere, Sydney Sixers recovered from 47-8 to chase 106 and beat Brisbane Heat by two wickets.

McDermott is the first player to score three centuries in the Big Bash League.

His 127 against Melbourne is the competition's third-highest score and leaves him averaging 88.25 from five innings.

Former Australia batter Andrew Symonds told Fox Cricket it was "the best Big Bash innings that's ever been played".

Mackenzie Harvey made 59 for the Renegades in reply but the hosts were bowled out for 121 with 25 balls left.

Sean Abbott impressed with bat and ball for the Sixers in the earlier match on Wednesday.

He took 4-31 and claimed a stunning catch to keep the Heat to 105 from 19.1 overs.

However, Sydney lost both openers for ducks, including England batter James Vince to his first ball, and had lost seven wickets by the halfway stage.

Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis shared a 59-run partnership to leave the Sixers needing two runs from the final over, before Xavier Bartlett bowled four dot balls to keep the pressure on.

However, Abbott hit the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 37 from 43 balls.